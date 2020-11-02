IPL 2020: DC vs RCB, Match 55 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: DC vs RCB, Match 1 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check DC vs RCB match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Match 55

In a penultimate game for a spot in the playoffs, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on November 2. It is a crucial game for both sides as the winner will grab the second place in the points table and qualify for the playoffs.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

DC were considered as hot favourites to win the IPL trophy this season as they won the majority of their first 10 games, whereas, RCB straddled back to their winning ways and showed they are in the race too. However, both teams witnessed a dramatic change in fortunes as DC lost four games on the trot and RCB three in a row. Shreyas Iyer led DC and Virat Kohli led RCB will now have to fight tooth and nail to make it through to the playoffs and possibly end their losing streak.

DC, despite having a well-balanced batting line-up, were unable to get going against quality opposition bowling spells. Their bowling too has taken a dip with Kagiso Rabada having gone wicketless in the last couple of matches. Even the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Anrich Nortje were unable to pick wickets consistently. RCB, on the other hand, need to shrug their old habit of overdependency on AB de Villiers and skipper Virat Kohli, which has cost them wins throughout the tournament. Even their bowling attack, which had performed consistently in the first 10 matches, have taken a beating in the last three matches.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

The two teams have faced each other on 24 occasions in the IPL so far, RCB has an upper hand with 14 wins and DC with eight. However, earlier this season DC handed RCB a heavy 59-run defeat.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) start?

The match will be played on November 2, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal