IPL 2020: DC vs RCB Talking Points - Delhi & Bangalore Finally Qualify for Playoffs

It is only after match no. 55 of the IPL 2020, that three teams have managed to qualify for the playoffs. In the contest between DC and RCB, even though the former emerged clear winners, both the teams still went on to progress to the next round. Cricketnext takes a look at some of the talking points of the match --

Devdutt Padikkal -- Emerging star for future

There has been no stopping Padikkal this season. This being his debut year in the IPL, he has been in scintillating form right from match one. In the contest against Delhi too, he did his bit by scoring yet another 50. The result was that, he has now moved to number three spot in the highest run-getters this season, behind KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. If all goes well for RCB, Padikkal might have three more matches to topple Rahul from that top position. He has 472 runs currently.

R Ashwin continues to impress

While this season has belonged to the youngsters, some veterans have also managed to get noticed. Ashwin has been at his former brilliant best this season and has managed to trouble the batsmen with his variations. In the match against RCB too, he put the brakes on the scoring rate and returned with figures of 1-18 in his four overs. He bagged the wicket of Virat Kohli, when he was set on 29.

Shikhar Dhawan back among runs

After scoring back-to-back tons, Dhawan had a spate of low scores. But against RCB, he was at his usual best when he scored 54 from 41 balls. He strung a partnership of 92 with Ajinkya Rahane, to put his team in a comfortable position. He struck four boundaries in his innings.

Ajinkya Rahane strikes form

Rahane finally got a fifty this season, in his sixth match as he scored 60 from 46 balls. Even if this innings doesn't do his reputation as a T20 batsman, a world of good, these are good signs for the Indian team who are due to play a Test series in Australia, starting December. His arrival in form could be danger bells for the Aussies.