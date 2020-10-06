- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonMatch Ended196/4(20.0) RR 9.8
IPL 2020: DC vs RCB Talking Points - From Chahal's Dropped Catch to Ashwin's Mankad Warning to Finch
It was yet another disappointing performance by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for reasons galore as they lost their encounter against Delhi Capitals by a massive 59 runs. This means that DC, with four wins in five games are sitting pretty at the top of the table, while RCB have now slipped to the third position. There were quite a few moments in the match that tilted the match in favour of DC. Cricketnext takes a look at them:
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 6, 2020, 10:38 AM IST

Quick start for DC openers
Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have been mighty consistent at the top of the order for Delhi, and once again with RCB, they did the same. In about 6.4 overs they had scored 68, when the first wicket went down. This gave a solid platform to the rest of the batsmen to come out and put up a huge total on the board. While Shaw score 42 from 23 balls, Dhawan made 32 from 28 deliveries.
Marcus Stoinis' Quickfire Fifty
With 90-3 in 11.3 overs, RCB looked like pulling things back in their favour, but Stoinis had other plans. The Aussie played a blinder of an innings and smashed 53 from 26 balls only. He was well supported by Rishabh Pant at the other end with 37 from 25 balls. Stoinis hit two sixes and six fours in his innings.
Yuzvendra Chahal drops Marcus Stoinis
When Stoinis was going hammer and tongs against the RCB bowlers, they did get an opportunity to get rid of the all-rounder. He was batting on 30 when he played a Navdeep Saini full-toss towards mid-wicket. But Chahal dropped a simple looking catch. In the end that drop cost them dear and Virat Kohli too spoke about it at the post match presentation.
R Ashwin doesn't Mankad Aaron Finch
Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday refrained from doing what he would instinctively do in the past -- Mankad the batsman after he had backed up too far at the non-striker's end. Instead, what the Delhi capitals off-spinner did was smile wryly after catching Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Aaron Finch short of the crease during their Indian Premier League match here. The bowler, though, warned the Australian. In the dugout, DC coach Ricky Ponting, who found himself at odds with Ashwin on the contentious issue of Mankading in the run-up to the tournament, also smiled.
