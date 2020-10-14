IPL 2020 DC vs RR: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - Kagiso Rabada vs Sanju Samson and Other Key Battles

The Delhi Capitals will be taking on the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. Here are the key battles to keep an eye on during the clash.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 14th of October.

A win for DC put them at the top of the points table while RR would look to build on the victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

DC had beaten RR by 46 runs in their first match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah.

We look at the potential key match-ups in the match.

1. Kagiso Rabada (DC) vs Sanju Samson (RR)

This battle, in the power-play, could decide the outcome of the match, one of the most talented fast bowlers in the world against one of India’s most talented batsmen!

Kagiso Rabada has already picked 48 wickets in 25 IPL matches. His bowling average of 16.02 and strike rate of 12 are both the best in the history of the IPL! The South African speedster is the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2020 with 17 wickets from 7 matches.

Samson displayed his batting prowess with two great knocks in RR’s initial two matches in Sharjah but has failed miserably thereafter. He would be desperate to make amends in the business end of the tournament.

2. Prithvi Shaw (DC) vs Jofra Archer (RR)

Jofra Archer is RR’s trump card with the ball and one of the fiercest fast bowlers in world cricket. He is the leading wicket-taker for RR in the tournament and also their most restrictive with an economy rate of 6.82.

Prithvi Shaw has already produced three significant performances with the bat in IPL 2020, all resulting in a win for the Capitals. He has provided the impetus at the start as his strike rate of 150.74 indicates.

3. Axar Patel (DC) vs Steven Smith (RR)

Steven Smith produced two splendid batting performances in Sharjah but has fallen off the radar thereafter. He would be looking for a big one against the Capitals.

To stop him, would be DC’s master spinner Axar Patel! The left-arm orthodox bowler has a phenomenal economy rate of just 5.05 in the tournament and has been very difficult to get away in the middle overs. But Smith is a great player of spin and has the ability to play new and innovative shots – this promises to be an intriguing battle!