DC vs RR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DC vs RR Dream11 Best Picks / DC vs RR Dream11 Captain / DC vs RR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

IPL 2020: DC vs RR Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Rajasthan Royals will have a chance to avenge their loss in the last encounter against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 on Wednesday. Last week, DC defeated RR by 46 runs when the match was played in Sharjah. Rajasthan has so far won only three out of seven matches and feature in the bottom half of the points table, while DC are ranked second only behind Mumbai Indians. They were just handed their second loss in the last match against MI and will certainly try to move on from it and get back to winning ways. RR, on the other hand, have a tough road ahead.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

DC vs RR IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

DC vs RR IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

DC vs RR IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Match Details

October 14 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

IPL 2020 DC vs RR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020 DC vs RR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals captain: Steve Smith

IPL 2020 DC vs RR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals vice-captain: Prithvi Shaw

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

IPL 2020 DC vs RR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

IPL 2020 DC vs RR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson

IPL 2020 DC vs RR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals all-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Axar Patel

IPL 2020 DC vs RR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra

DC vs RR IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals playing 11 against Rajasthan Royals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel

DC vs RR IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals playing 11 against Delhi Capitals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Game Needs You Back - Ravi Shastri Urges AB de Villiers to Come Out of Retirement