IPL 2020: DC vs RR, IPL 2020 Match 30 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 Match 30, Predicted XIs: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi will be taking on Steve Smith-led Rajasthan for second time in IPL 2020. Delhi defeated Rajasthan in their first face off of the season by 46 runs.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 Match 30, Predicted XIs | IPL 2020 has been getting interesting with each passing game. Teams are competing to go to the next stage.

Till now 29 matches have been played and the 30th game of the tournament will take place between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on October 14. DD vs RR game will be played at Dubai International Stadium.

Delhi look a balanced side as most of their batsmen and bowlers are in form. On the other hand, Rajasthan’s middle order is a cause for concern for them. Only their top order batsmen have performed with the bat so far in this season.

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals have won five of the seven matches they have played so far in IPL 2020. They are at the second position in the standings with 10 points.

Rajasthan Royals, under the leadership of Steve Smith, are placed at the sixth spot on the points table with six points. They have also played seven games and out of which, they have got the better of their opponents in three.

Delhi and Rajasthan will be going head to head for the second time in this season on Wednesday. Delhi in their first match against Rajasthan in IPL 2020 emerged victorious by 46 runs. Batting first Delhi Capitals scored 184 at the loss of eight wickets.

For Delhi, Shimron Hetmyer was the leading run scorer. He smashed 45 in 24 balls.

Defending the total, Delhi bowlers gave a hard time to Rajasthan batsmen. Rajasthan only managed to score 138 in Delhi’s response. Only Rahul Tewatia and Yashasvi Jaiswal tried to put up a fight, chasing the target. Tewatia made 38 in 29 deliveries and Jaiswal scored 34 in 36 balls.

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa or Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

