IPL 2020: DC vs RR, Match 30 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: DC vs RR, Match 30 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check DC vs RR match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Match 30 | Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will be going head to head in the 30th match of IPL 2020 on October 14 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Shreyas Iyer-led DC are placed at the second spot on the point able with 10 points. DC have won five of the seven games they have played so far in this season. On the other hand, RR are at the sixth position in the standings with six points. They have emerged victorious in three of the six fixtures they have played till now in IPL 2020.

This will be the second time in this season when Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will be taking on each other. They faced each other in the 23rd match of IPL 2020 which was played on October 9 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

In this game, Delhi Capitals outperformed Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs. Steve Smith, captain of Rajasthan Royals, elected to bowl first after winning the toss. Delhi did not get off to a good start as both their openers, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan, got out early. Shaw scored 19, while Dhawan made five. Then, Iyer tried to stay on the crease for long, but he was run out at 22. Rishabh Pant, who has contributed with the bat so far, also got run out at the score of five.

Then, Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinins helped their side reach a total of 184. Hetmyer smashed 45 runs in 24 balls, while Stoinis made 39 off 30 deliveries.

Chasing the total, Rajasthan’s batting crumbled and they got all out at 138. Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Smith and Rahul Tewatia, all other batsmen failed to perform. Their seven players could not cross the 10-run mark. Jaiswal scored 34 off 36, while Smith and Tewati made 24 off 17 and 38 off 29.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match will be played on October 14.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals?

All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa or Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi