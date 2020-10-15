- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IPL 2020 DC vs RR- Talking Points: From Shikhar Dhawan's 57 to R Ashwin's Miserly Bowling
It was yet another win for the Delhi Capitals -- this time against Rajasthan Royals as they beat them by 13 runs on Wednesday. Once again, there were a few star performers for DC, who made sure that they keep rising in the tournament. Cricketnext takes a look at talking points in the match -
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 15, 2020, 9:14 AM IST
Shikhar Dhawan's Counter-attacking 57
It was a disastrous start for Delhi as they lost Prithvi Shaw and Ajikya Rahane early. It was then, that Dhawan decided to break the shackles, and started to score runs freely. He scored 57 from just 33 balls, and his innings included six fours and two sixes. He is continuing his consistent run of form in the tournament and also had a 69 in the previous match.
Jofra Archer's 3-19
Even though Archer is not the Purple cap holder - he is certainly the best on display in this year's IPL. He has bowled economically and picked up wickets upfront for his team. Once again he did that, and picked up two early wickets for his side. He finished with figures of 3-19 in the match. But his efforts went in vain as Rajasthan lost the match.
Rahul Tewatia's Slow Show
Tewatia has been turning everything to gold, for Rajasthan this year. But it was one of those off days for him in the office, and could only score 14 from 18 balls. He has stepped up in pressure situation for the Royals, but struggled to get the boundaries going against Delhi.
R Ashwin's Masterclass
R Ashwin seems to have re-invented himself and has been bowling his heart out in this competition. In the match against RR, he returned with figures of 1-17 in his four overs, that changed the complexion of the match. Even though other Delhi bowlers were good too, but he was simply outstanding.
