IPL 2020 DC vs RRar: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides

Winning five of the six games they have played this season, the Delhi team is back at the top of the points table once again after defeating Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

It looks like now there is no stopping of Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals. Winning five of the six games they have played this season, the Delhi team is back at the top of the points table once again after defeating Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The Delhi team defeated the Steve Smith-led squad by 46 runs. RR chose to bowl first after winning the toss. The Rajasthan team struggled in front of the score of 184 runs. Delhi managed to dismiss all of Rajasthan Royals’ batsmen in 19.4 overs, restricting the side to only 138 runs.

Although Delhi did not manage to put a 200+ target on the boards, their bowling attack won the game for them as wickets kept coming in at regular intervals, therefore stopping Royals from establishing any solid partnership. Opener Shikhar Dhawan lost his wicket in the second over of the game as skipper Shreyas Iyer stepped in to bat alongside Prithvi Shaw. However, Jofra Archer’s clever bowling and tight fielding by RR led to the fall of three wickets in the early stages of the game. However, inform all-rounder Marcus Stoinis hit multiple shots to rebuild DC’s innings. After his dismissal in the 14th over, Shimron Hetmyer gave some momentum to Delhi with his 24-ball 45 knocks. Axar Patel also contributed with his 8-ball 17 runs knock.

Coming in to defend the score, RR opener Jos Buttler was dismissed in the third over by Ravichandran Ashwin. Second wicket fall in the form of skipper Smith came in the 9th over and from this point on, there was no steady batting seen from the Royals. They ended up losing all wickets as they went in the last over with 49 runs to chase.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Haven’t Played Well Enough Over 40 Overs, Says Steve Smith After Another Loss

Highest run-scorer for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals’ West Indies player Shimron Hetmyer was the highest run-scorer for his side. His innings was decorated with much-needed boundaries and over boundaries.

Highest wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals

English bowler Jofra Archer was the highest wicket-taker for RR as he took 3 important wickets in his four overs of spell. He conceded only 24 runs. Rahul Tewatia and Kartik Tyagi picked up one wicket each.

Highest run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals

Rahul Tewatia’s mediocre spell of 38 runs off 29 balls was the best batting performance for the Royals. Youngster Yashashvi Jaiswal scored the second-highest runs of 34 off 36 balls.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 KXIP vs KKR: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Key Battles

Highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals

Kagiso Rabada picked up 3 wickets but Ravichandran Ashwin was once again in the ravishing form on Friday as he picked up 2 wickets for 22 runs. He was also awarded the trophy for the Player of the Match. After bowling four overs, his economy stayed at 5.50 which is the best in the bowling line-up, only second to all-rounder Axar Patel’s economy registered in his two overs’ spell.