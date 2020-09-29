IPL 2020: DC vs SRH Dream11 Predictions, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2020 match on September 29 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 11th match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderbad will commence at 7.30 pm IST.

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 15 games against each other with Sunrisers Hyderabad winning 9 times and Delhi Capitals emerging victorious 6 times.

Delhi Capitals are at the top of the points table at the moment with two wins from two games while Sunrisers Hyderabad are right at the bottom having lost both their opening matches.

DC vs SRH IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD TV channels and online on Disney+Hotstar.

DC vs SRH IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Live Score/Scorecard

DC vs SRH IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Match Details

September 29 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020 DC vs SRH Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020 DC vs SRH Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad captain: David Warner

IPL 2020 DC vs SRH Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer

IPL 2020 DC vs SRH Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

IPL 2020 DC vs SRH Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2020 DC vs SRH Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Vijay Shankar

IPL 2020 DC vs SRH Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals probable playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan/Ishant Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan