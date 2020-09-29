- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonMatch Ended201/3(20.0) RR 10.05
IPL 2020: DC vs SRH, IPL 2020, Match 11: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC vs SRH, IPL 2020, Match 11: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: KKR lost their previous match here by a huge margin of 49 runs against MI. But unlike SRH, they know what to expect from the pitch this time around.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 29, 2020, 8:31 AM IST
DC vs SRH, IPL 2020, Match 11: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast
It is going to be a sunny day with a very low chance of precipitation when Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on the mighty Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The peak temperature is expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be around 28 degrees. The humidity will likely be over 50 per cent with a wind speed of about 14 km per hour. Overall the conditions look good for a good game of T20 cricket.
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Abu Dhabi Pitch Report
Three matches of IPL 2020 have been played here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi so far and we have seen a total as high as 195 and as low as 142. The lowest total was from SRH itself who lost decisively against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match. The pitch is flat and will be of little help to the spinners.
Delhi Capitals will be comparatively new to the conditions as they will play their first match on this pitch. But with their strong batting line-up, they will probably overcome that tiny obstacle.
SRH, however, must try to use their previous experience here to their advantage and try to change things up for a better outcome. Fast bowlers on their side like Bhuvneshwar Kumar will have to do better this time around.
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
WHEN: September 29 at 7.30pm IST
WHERE: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels
LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar
