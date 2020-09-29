IPL 2020: DC vs SRH, IPL 2020 Match 11 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2020 match on September 29 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 11th match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderbad will commence at 7.30 pm IST.

Table-toppers Delhi Capitals will be aiming for their third win on the trot when they take on the struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Although the Capitals have both their opening matches, the start to their campaign hasn’t been an easy one.

Lead spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got injured after bowling just one over in the opening match and is expected to miss the next game against the Sunrisers as well. The middle-order featuring the likes of Shimron Hetmeyer, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have struggled to force the pace on slow Abu Dhabi pitches.

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been in sparkling form so far in the tournament and makes for a big case of promotion up the order. The Capitals bowling attack has been performing at full steam with South African pace duo Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje among the wickets.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has been the most economical bowler so far in IPL 2020 while experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra has filled Ashwin’s void well.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have a lot to ponder over after failing to post a single win so far. Their frail middle-order is their Achilles heel which has been struggling after the dismissals of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey.

The Sunrisers have to find a way to get New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson into the playing XI, possibly leave Mohammad Nabi out to help beef up their middle-order. Their foreign exports Warner and Bairstow also need to take the onus of themselves to guide their team to a defendable total against the strong Capitals attack.

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan/Ishant Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Mohammad Nabi/Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan