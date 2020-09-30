IPL 2020: DC vs SRH Talking Points - Kagiso Rabada's Record, Kane Williamson's Blitz, T Natarajan's Yorkers

Sunrisers Hyderabad got off the mark with a 15-run win over Delhi Capitals in their third game of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad got off the mark with a 15-run win over Delhi Capitals in their third game of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. From Kane Williamson's blitz to Rashid Khan's fine spell, there were plenty of highs for SRH and a few for DC as well.

Here are some highlights.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: All-round Sunrisers Hyderabad Register First Win, Defeat Delhi Capitals by 15 Runs

The Warner-Bairstow base

The biggest strength of this SRH team is the opening pair of Warner and Bairstow. The over dependency on this duo is also a weakness, which got exposed in the first two games. SRH addressed that to perfection today, with a strong partnership at the top and the addition of Kane Williamson in the middle.

Bairstow and Warner added 77 for the first wicket within 10 overs. They didn't go bang-bang throughout, but got the job done according to the conditions. They took their time to settle, particularly Bairstow. Warner was a little bit more attacking but SRH got only 24 runs in the first five overs. By the end of the 7th over, though, they were 52 for no loss. The acceleration had started and just when it seemed like they'll make it big, Amit Mishra dismissed Warner for 45 off 33. Bairstow carried on, playing a subdued 53 off 48 as SRH posted 162 for 4.

Williamson's blitz

SRH badly needed Williamson for this game, even if it cost them a bowler. Williamson didn't let them down, making 41 off 26 with five boundaries. It wasn't a power game, but Williamson still managed to give SRH innings the momentum they needed. He wasn't even batting in his preferred No. 3 position. Manish Pandey stuck to that slot which meant Williamson played at No. 4, with the wicket only slowing down with time. Yet, Williamson stayed busy through his innings to give SRH the push even when Bairstow couldn't get going.

The Rabada record

Every time Delhi are in trouble while bowling, Shreyas Iyer goes to Kagiso Rabada. The South African pacer was on song yet again on Tuesday, picking up 2 for 21 from his 4 overs. Economical at the top, and striking crucial blows in the death - that has been Rabada's way.

With that spell, Rabada became the first bowler to pick up 2 wickets minimum in 10 consecutive IPL matches. That is some consistency!

Rashid Khan's spell

Like Bairstow and Warner in the batting, Rashid Khan is the pillar of SRH's bowling. He was slightly off-colour in the first two games, which ended in losses for SRH. This was the perfect pitch for him - a touch slow and sticky, with the ball not coming on. He made full use, picking 3 for 14 from 4 overs to win the Man of the Match. Rashid first got captain Shreyas Iyer caught in the deep, before dismissing Shikhar Dhawan with a googly. The danger man after this duo was Rishabh Pant, and Rashid got him too - Pant looking to play a trademark lofted sweep but hitting it to the man in the deep. Rashid's return to form is a good sign for SRH, and a bad sign for other teams!

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The yorker barrage, featuring T Natarajan

Bowlers have struggled in the death overs often in IPL 2020. A variety of slower balls, a variety of bouncers, hitting the 'hard length', bowling wide outside off... they've tried everything in vain. One time-tested delivery that has gone missing, though, is the yorker. Natarajan, the left-arm pacer, got it back with a barrage of inch-perfect yorkers which the batsmen could do nothing about. Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis... Natarajan tied them all down with yorker after yorker.

He ended with 1 for 25, but more importantly, he got the yorker into fashion once again. Even Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed, who hadn't bowled too many yorkers until then, were inspired to go for the delivery after Natarajan's success.