- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatMatch Ended179/4(20.0) RR 8.95
CHE
DEL185/5(20.0) RR 8.95
Delhi beat Chennai by 5 wickets
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatMatch Ended177/6(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR179/3(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: DC's Axar Patel Reveals Thought Process Before Final Over vs CSK
Axar Patel - who has been in fine form so far with both bat and ball during the IPL 2020 - explained how he approached what was a tense final over.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 18, 2020, 11:42 AM IST
Delhi Capitals were put in touching distance of a win during their IPL 2020 match against Chennai Super Kings thanks to Shikhar Dhawan's century. However, they still needed some fireworks to get over the line and those were provided by Axar Patel, who smacked Ravindra Jadeja for 3 sixes in the final over to ensure DC went home with the three points. After the match, the left-arm all-rounder - who has been in fine form so far this season with both bat and ball - explained how he approached what was a tense final over. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)
"When I saw that the last over is being bowled by left-arm spinner and the boundary was shorter on one side, I was just trying to time the ball and not hit it too hard. My formula was to see the ball and hit the ball," Axar Patel told Shikhar Dhawan in a video posted on iplt20.com. (IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP)
Spared by the fielders a number of times, opener Shikhar Dhawan (101) hit his maiden IPL hundred while Axar Patel pulled off three sixes in the final over as Delhi Capitals moved to the top of the table with a tense five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.
Dropped on 25 and 79, apart from surviving a half chance and a run-out opportunity, Dhawan made full use of the lives given to him to raise his best IPL knock as the Capitals overhauled a stiff 180-run target with one to spare.
On 99, Dhawan also got a caught-behind decision reversed, using DRS. Despite a well-set Dhawan at the crease, Sam Curran bowled an exceptional 19th over, giving away just four runs to keep CSK in hunt.
Also Read: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Reveals Details of Dwayne Bravo's Injury & Expected Return Date
Capitals needed 17 runs off the final over and it looked Dhawan's effort could go in vain but Axar Patel played a blinder of a knock, hitting three sixes off Ravindra Jadeja to finish off the game in style.
DC now have 14 points from nine games, one more than second-placed Mumbai Indians (12).
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 3417 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Chennai by 5 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 3317 Oct, 2020 DubaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
KOL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 3216 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
BLR vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3115 Oct, 2020 SharjahPunjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3014 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
All Recent Matches