IPL 2020: DC's Axar Patel Reveals Thought Process Before Final Over vs CSK

Delhi Capitals were put in touching distance of a win during their IPL 2020 match against Chennai Super Kings thanks to Shikhar Dhawan's century. However, they still needed some fireworks to get over the line and those were provided by Axar Patel, who smacked Ravindra Jadeja for 3 sixes in the final over to ensure DC went home with the three points. After the match, the left-arm all-rounder - who has been in fine form so far this season with both bat and ball - explained how he approached what was a tense final over.

"When I saw that the last over is being bowled by left-arm spinner and the boundary was shorter on one side, I was just trying to time the ball and not hit it too hard. My formula was to see the ball and hit the ball," Axar Patel told Shikhar Dhawan in a video posted on iplt20.com.

Spared by the fielders a number of times, opener Shikhar Dhawan (101) hit his maiden IPL hundred while Axar Patel pulled off three sixes in the final over as Delhi Capitals moved to the top of the table with a tense five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

Dropped on 25 and 79, apart from surviving a half chance and a run-out opportunity, Dhawan made full use of the lives given to him to raise his best IPL knock as the Capitals overhauled a stiff 180-run target with one to spare.

On 99, Dhawan also got a caught-behind decision reversed, using DRS. Despite a well-set Dhawan at the crease, Sam Curran bowled an exceptional 19th over, giving away just four runs to keep CSK in hunt.

Capitals needed 17 runs off the final over and it looked Dhawan's effort could go in vain but Axar Patel played a blinder of a knock, hitting three sixes off Ravindra Jadeja to finish off the game in style.

DC now have 14 points from nine games, one more than second-placed Mumbai Indians (12).