IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Players Will Be Rusty, Admits Michael Hussey

Chennai Super Kings' batting coach Michael Hussey has said that he expects some of the players in the team to be 'rusty' and they have to be mentally tough to deal with the unusual circumstances that are on offer as they gear up for the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians.
Teams haven't set foot on the field and most of the players were restricted to the safe confines of their homes for the last five months.
"We have stuck to the rules, we have got a good bubble around us, if we stick to the rules then we should be fine. I think it is going to be tough for every player and support staff. It is something we have not experienced before. We have experienced players in our lineup and they understand their game. We need to mentally deal with things. I think the mental side of the game would be really important. Dealing with isolation and being stuck in a hotel will be really challenging," Hussey said on a video posted by the franchise on Youtube.
Hussey added that the team is firmly on the 'right track' after 13 of their members tested positive for Coronavirus. This included two players: Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
"Bit of a dodgy start, we had to quarantine ourselves for a bit extra, we are on the right track now, we have our negative COVID results, boys are now training hard and are looking forward to the IPL. They are getting rid of all the rustiness and they are looking in good form. I have been really impressed with the guys, the way they have approached their training has been great, all the guys are very keen and I must admit that I expected all the guys to be a bit more rusty than they are."
