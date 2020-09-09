Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Players Will Be Rusty, Admits Michael Hussey

CSK Batting coach said the players will have to be mentally tough to deal with self-isolation and being stuck in the hotel room.

Cricketnext Staff |September 9, 2020, 4:31 PM IST
CSK Battimg coach has said players will be rusty moving into IPL opener.

Chennai Super Kings' batting coach Michael Hussey has said that he expects some of the players in the team to be 'rusty' and they have to be mentally tough to deal with the unusual circumstances that are on offer as they gear up for the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians.

Also read: Ahead of IPL 2020, Ice-cool MS Dhoni Looks Focused: CSK Shares Photo

Teams haven't set foot on the field and most of the players were restricted to the safe confines of their homes for the last five months.

"We have stuck to the rules, we have got a good bubble around us, if we stick to the rules then we should be fine. I think it is going to be tough for every player and support staff. It is something we have not experienced before. We have experienced players in our lineup and they understand their game. We need to mentally deal with things. I think the mental side of the game would be really important. Dealing with isolation and being stuck in a hotel will be really challenging," Hussey said on a video posted by the franchise on Youtube.

Hussey added that the team is firmly on the 'right track' after 13 of their members tested positive for Coronavirus. This included two players: Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Also read: IPL 2020: CSK Squad Analysis, Strengths, Weakness and Season Prediction

"Bit of a dodgy start, we had to quarantine ourselves for a bit extra, we are on the right track now, we have our negative COVID results, boys are now training hard and are looking forward to the IPL. They are getting rid of all the rustiness and they are looking in good form. I have been really impressed with the guys, the way they have approached their training has been great, all the guys are very keen and I must admit that I expected all the guys to be a bit more rusty than they are."

CSKIndian Premier LeagueIndian Premier League scheduleiplipl 2020IPL 2020 LIVE ScoresMichael HusseyMichael Hussey batting coach CSK

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more