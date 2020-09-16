IPL 2020: Dean Jones Points Out Major Weakness of CSK, Says Onus on Dhoni to Gel Team Together

While every team is looking to make a mark in the IPL 2020, one team has been caught on the back foot, even before the start of the tournament -- Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They have had one of the batting mainstays, Suresh Raina, opt out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Former Australia batsman Deam Jones feels that is a major blow to the outfit. Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Game Plan, Jones said, “Raina’s absence is a major concern this time and he is in the top 5 run getters in IPL."

"He is a left hander and plays spin very well and the weakness for CSK could be that majority of their players are right handed. They need some left handers or they could get stuck and particularly, if they are playing to leg-spinners and the ball is going away.

"So, whether to go with Sam Curran or Jadeja and Bravo or Tahir. Watson and Dhoni haven’t batted for long. Raina and Harbhajan have gone home as well, so it is up to Fleming and Dhoni, how they gel the team together.”

Earlier, former all-rounder Albie Morkel had echoed the same emotion. He said, "He (Raina) has been a run machine for them and electric in the field, so [his absence] will leave a massive gap."

"They (CSK) will probably have to make a few changes now to cover for him and get the balance of the team right."

Also, Morkel showered praise on Dhoni. "I enjoyed my time at CSK the most. We had six very successful years, but apart from that the group of players really got along. Dhoni was the cornerstone of our success. He is someone who leads by example," he said. "He is obviously very skillful in what he does, but also has the ability to stay calm under immense pressure. Other players reach their 'breaking points' before him. He knows that and takes full advantage of that."