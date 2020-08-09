Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

IPL 2020: Dean Jones Wants This KKR Batsman to Open the Innings

Young India batsman Shubman Gill is seen as someone who will make it big at the international arena, by several current and former players. He has also shown glimpses of brilliance in the domestic circuit and IPL.

Cricketnext Staff |August 9, 2020, 8:32 AM IST
IPL 2020: Dean Jones Wants This KKR Batsman to Open the Innings

Young India batsman Shubman Gill is seen as someone who will make it big at the international arena, by several current and former players. He has also shown glimpses of brilliance in the domestic circuit and IPL.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 | BCCI Says No to Compensation to Franchises, Believes Can Still Earn 200 Crore: Report

After a stellar show in the U-19 World Cup in 2018, he was bagged by the KKR and has been a vital part of the team since then. Till now he has been playing in the middle-order and hasn't disappointed.

But former Australia batsman Dean Jones wants KKR to let Gill open the innings and show his talent to the world.

“I want to see Shubman Gill open the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. I think there is an opportunity for it now and the time has come for them to put him at the top of the order and let him play,” Jones said while naming the youngsters as one of the players he will be watching out this season.

Since Chris Lynn is no more part of the franchise, Gill could be presented an opportunity at the top of the order this season in UAE, a place that boasts of placid tracks.

Jones also was excited about the prospect of seeing Rishabh Pant bat for Delhi Capitals.

ALSO READ | IPL Clash: England's White-Ball Tour of India Postponed Till Early 2021

“I am also very keen to see how Rishabh Pant plays. He has been a bit up and down and it will be interesting to see how he handles the pressure of knowing that Dhoni is back playing,” Deano told Hindustan Times during an exclusive conversation from his home in Australia.

Delhi Capitalsdinesh karthikiplipl 2020KKRRishabh PantShubman Gill

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more