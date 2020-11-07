IPL 2020: Dear IPL Trophy, You Deserve Him -- AB de Villiers' Fans Stand Firmly Behind Batsman After RCB's Loss

As RCB were ousted from the tournament, after a six-wicket loss to SRH on Friday, fans came out in massive support for AB de Villiers, who once again gave it his all and scored 56 from 43 balls. While there was a brief outrage against Virat Kohli for not performing in the Eliminator, the fans stood firmly behind de Villiers, and felt that RCB should have won the trophy for him.

As RCB were ousted from the tournament, after a six-wicket loss to SRH on Friday, fans came out in massive support for AB de Villiers, who once again gave it his all and scored 56 from 43 balls. While there was a brief outrage against Virat Kohli for not performing in the Eliminator, the fans stood firmly behind de Villiers, and felt that RCB should have won the trophy for him.

ALSO READ - #ThankYouKohli Trends as RCB, Virat Kohli Get Trolled After Six-wicket Loss to SRH in IPL 2020 Eliminator

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter -

Give him a trophy or give him a better team! Hurts to see him like this #ABDevilliers Feeling sad for him pic.twitter.com/mj5RqM8g2C — Raju^ (@Rajuoffl_) November 7, 2020

Thanks #ABDevilliers in India cricket is religion but u r the reason for me . Wht ever the situation wht ever the time. U r the best in the world pic.twitter.com/jPZT7T5flM — ShiRshak Verma (@VermaShirshak) November 7, 2020

I never support RCB But it's hard to see this man #ABDevilliers lose instead of giving everything. This man deserves a trophy IPL deserves him..Can't see him disappointedevery season it hurts a lotMy only favourite @ABdeVilliers17 you're a superstar.. #Mr360 #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/Aaf1b5sSWm — Anand Namdev HBK (@ANamdevHBK) November 7, 2020

ALSO READ - SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator: Moeen Ali's Run-Out off a Free Hit Sparks Hilarious Memes as RCB crash out of IPL 2020

As far as the match is concerned, Jason Holder's all-round show and Kane Williamson's solid unbeaten fifty helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the IPL Eliminator here on Friday. Holder first led SRH's brilliant bowling effort with figures of 3 for 25 to restrict batting-heavy RCB to a modest 131 for seven before he and Williamson steered SRH past the target with two balls to spare.

Williamson (50 not out off 44) played a composed knock and together with Holder (24 nout off 20) shared 65 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket to take SRH home after early hiccups. SRH play Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 on Sunday for a place in the final while the RCB were knocked out of the tournament.