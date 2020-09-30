IPL 2020: Debutant Abdul Samad on Cloud Nine After Hitting Anrich Nortje For a Six

IPL debutante Abdul Samad is confident of doing well in the upcoming matches. The 18-year-old from Kashmir has struggled to make it this far.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abdul Samad said that hitting Delhi Capitals’ bowler Anrich Nortje for a six in yesterday's clash of IPL 2020 gave him confidence to perform well in the tournament. Samad scored 12 runs in seven balls in the match against Delhi Capitals.

In the 11th match of the Indian Premier League 2020, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad outperformed Delhi Capitals by 15 runs. Samad played in the game in place of Mohammad Nabi. After Parveeez Rasool and Rasikh Salam, Samad is the third player from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL.

He asserted that he felt good playing his first match of the IPL, in a post-match conversation with his teammate Rashid Khan, who won the player of the match award for his performance. Khan picked three wickets and conceded just 14 runs in four overs. The three wickets he clinched were crucial as his victims were Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan.

Samad stated that after hitting Nortje for a big six, he believes that he can do well in the coming fixtures. He said that the team management had given him a free hand to play the way he wanted to do. The all-rounder said that he started hitting from the first ball and also missed a few balls in between.

He started playing List A, first class cricket and T20 for Jammu and Kashmir last year.

During the conversation, Khan also talked about his strategy in the match against Delhi Capitals. He said that after bowling his first ball he found that it was turning. The spinner revealed that that he realised the ball was turning more when bowled quicker. He said that he just tried bowling in right areas, adding that he thought of bowling dot balls to put pressure on the opponents.

SRH, playing in the first innings, set a target of 163 for DC. Chasing the total, Delhi only scored 147 at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.