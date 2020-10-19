IPL 2020: 'Deep Down, I Believe We Should Have Won' - Kieron Pollard After Losing Tied Super Over

After one of the craziest games of T20 cricket that saw two Super Overs, Kieron Pollard said deep down he felt Mumbai Indians should have won, but stressed Kings XI Punjab were the better team.

With the two teams tied on 176 after the game, the match went into a Super Over. The Super Over too was tied with both teams managing only 5 runs, resulting in a second Super Over. KXIP overhauled MI's target of 12 in the second Super Over to get two points.

"It shows that 1 run and 2 runs are very very crucial in T20 cricket. I am sure it was great for viewership. Kings got the better of us and deserved the two points," said Kieron Pollard after the game.

"Around the 11-12 over, we knew we were a couple of overs behind. Getting 170-odd, that was a good total - above-par on a track that was on the slower side. With the dimensions, we thought we can defend that.

"KL again batted beautifully, going down to a Super Over, congratulations to them."

Pollard gave a sneak peak into his thought process, saying it was just a game of cricket.

"'What's the worse that can happen?' That's how I look at life and that's how I look at things. It's a game of cricket, you go out there to do your best, you prepare, there's a process and the situation dictates what happens. We were on the losing side tonight. We should have won this I believe deep down but these things happen," he said.

"We have been playing good cricket, even today we played a very good cricket game. It's a matter of trying to improve each and every time. There are a couple of areas we need to improve on. We have a four-day break, enough time to reflect. The guys are confident in the dressing room."

Pollard was speaking as Mumbai's representative in the post-match presentation. He revealed that Rohit Sharma, the captain, was not feeling well.

"I was told that he's not feeling well. We'll see what happens. He's a fighter."