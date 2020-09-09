Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar to Return to CSK Fold After Negative Coronavirus Tests

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar has twice tested negative for coronavirus and will rejoin the squad.

Cricketnext Staff |September 9, 2020, 11:02 PM IST
Deepak Chahar. (Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar has twice tested negative for coronavirus and will rejoin the squad after having been moved to a quarantine facility for a two-week isolation period.

Chahar has yet to start training with the side ahead of IPL 2020. Meanwhile Ruturaj Gaikwad, the other CSK player to test positive for Covid-19, is yet to finish his quarantine that started later than that of Chahar's.

"Except for the Indian batsman, who is in quarantine, all others have come out. The Indian fast bowler has tested negative twice and is back," Chennai Super Kings' CEO Kasi Viswanathan told ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all other Chennai Super Kings players, except for Chahar and Gaikwad, finally hit the nets on Friday after clearing a third round of testing for the virus.

With Deepak and Ruturaj testing positive along with 11 members of the CSK contingent, the team was forced to delay its training plan after completing the six-day quarantine, including three tests, upon arrival on August 21.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Leaves for Dubai to Take Stock of IPL Preparations

The coronavirus-free players returned negative in the additional round of testing on Thursday, clearing their way to start training.

The results were a major relief to the franchise, which was hit by 13 positive cases last week. The team has also received a setback with the pullout of its senior players, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, due to personal reasons.

While Raina opted out two weeks ago, Harbhajan announced his withdrawal on Friday.

The IPL is due to start on September 19 and will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

chennai super kingscoronaviruscovid-19cricketcricket newsCSKDeepak ChaharIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020Ruturaj Gaikwad

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more