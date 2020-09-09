IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar to Return to CSK Fold After Negative Coronavirus Tests

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar has twice tested negative for coronavirus and will rejoin the squad after having been moved to a quarantine facility for a two-week isolation period.
Chahar has yet to start training with the side ahead of IPL 2020. Meanwhile Ruturaj Gaikwad, the other CSK player to test positive for Covid-19, is yet to finish his quarantine that started later than that of Chahar's.
"Except for the Indian batsman, who is in quarantine, all others have come out. The Indian fast bowler has tested negative twice and is back," Chennai Super Kings' CEO Kasi Viswanathan told ESPNcricinfo.
Deeback Chahar! #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/muWNCiB2KF— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 9, 2020
Deeback Chahar! #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/muWNCiB2KF
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 9, 2020
Earlier skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all other Chennai Super Kings players, except for Chahar and Gaikwad, finally hit the nets on Friday after clearing a third round of testing for the virus.
With Deepak and Ruturaj testing positive along with 11 members of the CSK contingent, the team was forced to delay its training plan after completing the six-day quarantine, including three tests, upon arrival on August 21.
Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Leaves for Dubai to Take Stock of IPL Preparations
The coronavirus-free players returned negative in the additional round of testing on Thursday, clearing their way to start training.
The results were a major relief to the franchise, which was hit by 13 positive cases last week. The team has also received a setback with the pullout of its senior players, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, due to personal reasons.
While Raina opted out two weeks ago, Harbhajan announced his withdrawal on Friday.
The IPL is due to start on September 19 and will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar to Return to CSK Fold After Negative Coronavirus Tests
Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar has twice tested negative for coronavirus and will rejoin the squad.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020
CSK vs MIAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings