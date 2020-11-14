IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals – All The Stats That Matter

It was the best season for Delhi Capitals as they reached the final for the first time but then were downed by Mumbai Indians in the summit clash.

Under Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer, the side has a settled core and they should do well in the upcoming editions.

Here we take a look at the numbers that matter:

Highest Wicket taker – Fiery South African quick Kagiso Rabada was the leading wicket-taker not only for the side, but walked away with the purple cap as he picked up 30 wickets,

Bowler with best economy rate – One of the silent performers for the side was Axar Patel, he was always economical and ended up with an economy rate of 6.41.

Most expensive bowler – Young Tushar Deshpande looked impressive in patches, but then ended with an economy rate of 11.29.

Batsman with best strike rate – Although, the sample size is quite small, Tushar Deshpande had the best strike rate for Delhi this season as he ended up with 175. However, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was more impactful with a strike rate of 148.52.

Batsman with most number of 4s – Shikhar Dhawan was the best batsman for the side this season and he ended with 618 runs with 67 boundaries.

Batsman with most number of 6s – Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis both slammed 16 sixes in the tournament.

Batsman with most number of 50s – Opening the batting, Shikhar Dhawan was sublime as he ended the season with 4 fifties and was one of the main reasons why Delhi made it through to the final for the first time.

Batsman with most number of 100s – Shikhar Dhawan scripted record when he became the first batsman to slam consecutive centuries in the IPL.

Highest Team total – Delhi Capitals smashed 228 against Kolkata Knight Riders and this became their highest team total.

Lowest team total – Delhi were bundled out for 110 against Mumbai Indians and this was their lowest score of the season.