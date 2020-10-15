IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje is Redefining Fast Bowling in UAE

His battle in the powerplay with Jos Buttler was one of the most intriguing encounters and passages of play in IPL 2020. Nortje was welcomed by the English batsman with a six over long on. The Proteas pacer replied with a inswinging snorter at 152.3 kms per hour.

It was an exhibition of genuine quality fast bowling in Dubai on the evening of the 14th of October – the kind of hostile pace bowling one usually witnesses in the longer format of the game. But here we were watching the likes of Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje steaming in bowling consistently in excess of 145 kms per hour in the most coveted T20 league in the world.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The lesser known of the three, 26 year old South African, Nortje, stole the show with a Player of the Match performance against the Royals, helping his franchise, Delhi Capitals to the top of the points table. Often crossing speeds of 150 kms per hour in the heat and humidity of Dubai, Nortje got two important wickets – of Jos Buttler and Robin Uthappa at two crucial junctures in the match changing the balance of the encounter in the Capitals’ favour.

His battle in the powerplay with Jos Buttler was one of the most intriguing encounters and passages of play in IPL 2020. Nortje was welcomed by the English batsman with a six over long on. The Proteas pacer replied with a inswinging snorter at 152.3 kms per hour. Buttler was at it again getting two consecutive boundaries over short fine leg – two bold shots – the latter played to a delivery bowled at 156 kms per hour. But Nortje had the last laugh. Full and straight and again at high velocity of 155.4 kms per hour, Nortje got some late seam movement and uprooted the middle stump of Buttler. It was a timely wicket for the Capitals as the England star batsman was in the mood and causing some real destruction. He was dismissed for 22 off 9 balls.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Nortje kept up the pace in his second over too. He bowled 5 deliveries to Stokes – three of them above 150 kms per hour – and conceded just 3 runs of the over bowled within the powerplay.

He returned in the 13th over - Robin Uthappa got a boundary and a lucky top-edge six but Nortje got his man when it mattered most. With 29 needed off the last 3 overs, Nortje was given the responsibility to bowl the crucial 18th over of the innings. A leg bye, single and finally a yorker at the base of middle and leg stump bowled at a speed of 149.7 kms per hour. Uthappa was dismissed for 32. Nortje delivered a great match-changing over conceding just 4 runs! The Royals succumbed under pressure and the chase derailed. They finally went down by 13 runs – a match they should have won on a canter.

Anrich Nortje gave a glimpse of what raw pace can do – even in T20 cricket!

It does not come as a surprise then that the South African pacer has delivered the fastest 5 deliveries of IPL 2020 leaving the likes of fellow country-man, Rabada, Jofra Archer and Pat Cummins behind.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Reveals His New Superstition to Manchester City Boss

Overall, Nortje, has picked 10 wickets in 8 matches at a strike rate of 19.2 in the tournament. He has also been very restrictive with an economy rate of just 7.34. He has been the ideal support to his more famous South African teammate, Kagiso Rabada.

Nortje made his T20I debut against India in September, 2019 in Mohali. He hails from the small town of Uitenhage, north of Port Elizabeth. It is the home to one of the largest Volkswagen factories in Africa – not surprising then that Nortje knows a thing or two about speed!