IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Assistant Physiotherapist Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Delhi Capitals' Assistant Physiotherapist has tested positive for COVID-19, the franchise announced on Sunday. The franchise said he tested negative in his first two tests done on arrival in UAE, but turned positive for the third one.

Cricketnext Staff |September 6, 2020, 10:40 PM IST
Delhi Capitals . Photo: Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals' Assistant Physiotherapist has tested positive for COVID-19, the franchise announced on Sunday. The franchise said he tested negative in his first two tests done on arrival in UAE, but turned positive for the third one.

"He was going through his mandatory quarantine, and had tested negative for his first two tests conducted on arrival in Dubai, and tested positive for the third one. He was yet to meet with, and had not been in contact with any players or staff of the franchise. He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad. The franchise's medical team is in constant touch with him, and wishes him a speedy recovery," the franchise said in a statement.

Delhi's squad has already been training for the IPL, given he has not been in contact with any of the players.

The development comes days after 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings traveling squad turned positive for COVID-19, forcing the squad to extend their isolation period. However, all other members of CSK tested negative and have since begun training for the tournament.

Prior to arrival in UAE, Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik too had tested positive for the virus. He since finished his isolation and testing protocols and joined the team in Dubai.

The IPL is set to begin on September 19, with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener in Abu Dhabi.

DCDelhi CapitalsDelhi Capitals Assistant Physiotherapistipl 2020

