IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Assistant Physiotherapist Tests Positive for COVID-19
The Delhi Capitals' Assistant Physiotherapist has tested positive for COVID-19, the franchise announced on Sunday. The franchise said he tested negative in his first two tests done on arrival in UAE, but turned positive for the third one.
