IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Edge Kings XI Punjab in Super Over Thriller

A solid all-round effort from Marcus Stoinis coupled with sharp bowling from Kagiso Rabada in the Super Over helped Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. (IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE | LIVE UPDATES)

Both sides ended their respective 20 overs on 157/8 after which KXIP managed to score just two runs while they were batting first in the Super Over. DC took three balls to go past that total and get off to a winning start in the season.

Stoinis was the star of the day for DC as he picked two wickets off the last two balls of the match before which he smashed 53 off 21 balls to take an otherwise struggling DC past the 150-run mark.

KXIP were tottering at 55/5 at the start of the 11th over of the match after which opener Mayank Agarwal turned things around for them. Mayank scored a masterful 89 off 60 balls and his innings turned the tables to the extent that KXIP needed one run to win off the last three balls. But, he holed out at sweeper cover off the penultimate ball before Chris Jordan hit it straight to square leg.

Earlier in the first innings, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (53) dragged Delhi Capitals to 157/8 with a blistering half century.

A stellar show from Mohammed Shami (3/15), backed by valuable shifts put in by debutant Ravi Bishnoi (1/22) and Sheldon Cottrell (2/24) made it look like Kings XI Punjab may have a small target to chase in the second IPL match of the season.

Stonis walked in when DC were 87-5 and in a vulnerable position. The loss of early wickets thanks to Shami meant Shreyas Iyer (39) and Rishabh Pant (31) had a rebuilding job on their hands when they were in the middle.

However, both India internationals departed in quick succession and there was plenty still to do for Stoinis. However, his 21-ball 53 included 7 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 252.38.

The burly Aussie would save his best for the last. DC were on 127/7 at the end of the penultimate over of the innings at the Dubai International Stadium after which Stoinis smashed 26 runs off Chris Jordan in the final over.

(With agency inputs)