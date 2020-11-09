IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada Calls for ‘One Final Push’ Ahead of Final against Mumbai Indians

In a breathtaking match yesterday DC for the first time in the history of IPL have secured a spot in the final.

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Shreyas Iyer and team defeated the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second qualifier match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday. DC for the first time in the history of IPL have secured a spot in the final.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

While openers Marcus Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan put up an 86-run stand to give their team a flying start. Dhawan’s brilliant 78 did a wonderful job to help his team post a total of 189 runs win. South African pacer Kagiso Rabada and Australian all-rounder Stoinis’ bowling spells tore through SRH batting line-up to script a win for DC.

Speaking in a video shot by the franchise, Rabada said that his team played good cricket in the beginning, but faced a slump and that’s the thing about cricket, that everyday is a new day. He went to explain about the team’s progress through the tournament and said, ‘we are glad that we could get through’.

IPL 2020: All-Round Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan Lead Delhi Capitals to Maiden IPL Final

‘It’s been a long and hard tournament and now it’s just one final push,’ he added.

Watch the video here:

"It's been a long tournament. It's been a hard tournament, and now it's just one final push." 👊🏻 📹 | @KagisoRabada25 expresses his elation at being a part of the first Delhi team to make an @IPL final 💙#DCvSRH #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/ysNZOKiydh — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) November 9, 2020

The South African pacer termed his achievement ‘surreal feeling’. He then thanked the fans for their constant support over the years. ‘Thank you to the fans, for the constant support’, ‘We are a young team with a young captain. We have gained experience over the years. It’s really surreal to be in the final now,’ he said.

Rabada, believes that DC have earned their position this time following hard work. As no one can turn around and say that it was handed down to us and it all came true because of the team’s ‘never-say-die attitude’ and played well to reach the final.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians are Due an Off-Game, Says Marcus Stoinis After Taking DC to First Final

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians in the summit clash of the IPL 2020, which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.