- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
DEL
MUM166/5(20.0) RR 8.1
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended158/4(20.0) RR 7.9
HYD
RAJ163/5(20.0) RR 7.9
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Request for Player Replacement for Injured Ishant Sharma
Delhi have had quite a few injury worries this season and started with Ishant having to miss the first few games due to back spasm before playing a game. Ravichandran Ashwin too hurt his shoulder in the first game of the season after starting off with wickets in his very first over.
- ANI
- Updated: October 12, 2020, 7:53 PM IST
Delhi Capitals have written to the Indian Premier League Governing Council, asking for a player replacement for Ishant Sharma. The India pacer has so far played just one game for the franchise against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the IPL.
Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that a request has been sent to IPL GC for a replacement for Ishant. "Yes, we have sent in a request to the organisers for a replacement for Ishant," the source said.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Delhi have had quite a few injury worries this season and started with Ishant having to miss the first few games due to back spasm before playing a game. Ravichandran Ashwin too hurt his shoulder in the first game of the season after starting off with wickets in his very first over.
While the shoulder injury did turn out to heal quickly, luck wasn't on Amit Mishra's side. Trying to pick a return catch off Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana's bat, Mishra injured a tendon in the ring finger of his bowling hand. In the end, he was ruled out of the tournament and had to undergo surgery.
ALSO READ : IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Preview – Both Teams Eye Ascendancy
Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is also currently out of action as he has a strained hamstring which will need a week's rest. Pant, on Friday, limped his way to complete the catch off Varun Aaron's bat as Delhi Capitals celebrated an emphatic win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Before that, he was seen struggling with reaching the wickets for the throws from the deep as well. But it started with a sprint towards mid-wicket to stop a quick single earlier in the innings.
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 2711 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
HYD vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2611 Oct, 2020 DubaiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
-
BLR vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2510 Oct, 2020 DubaiBangalore beat Chennai by 37 runs
-
KOL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2410 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Punjab by 2 runs
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2309 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
All Recent Matches