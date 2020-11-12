IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals Review: Brilliant Individually But Inconsistent as a Unit

IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals Team Review: Delhi Capitals saw some great individual performances but failed to consistently perform as a unit when it mattered most in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals (DC) played second fiddle to Mumbai Indians (MI) throughout the tournament. They were never in the contest in any of the 4 matches and were beaten comprehensively by the better team in all the encounters. DC could not find a strategy to counter Bumrah-Boult or how to stop the in-form MI batting line-up.

Overall, it was a tale of two halves for DC in IPL 2020. They had a great run in the first half of IPL 2020 winning 7 of their first 9 matches. They then lost steam and lost 4 in a row and left it to their last group stage encounter against RCB to make the playoffs. They beat SRH in the playoffs but lost to MI twice again. Thus, it was 2-6 in the last 8 matches for DC in the tournament!

Individually, there were some great performances by the DC players during the season - Shikhar Dhawan had an outstanding tournament aggregating 618 runs in 17 innings at a strike rate of 144.73, including two hundreds - his transformation from accumulator to aggressor mid-way was one of the stories of IPL 2020! Shreyas Iyer also scored in excess of 500 runs while Marcus Stoinis was one of the best all-rounders of the tournament - the Australian aggregated 352 runs at a rate of 148.52 playing some match-winning innings as the finisher while also chipping in with 13 wickets.

Kagiso Rabada was the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2020 with 30 wickets and was supported brilliantly by fellow South African, Anrich Nortje who bagged 22. Axar Patel was one of the most restrictive bowlers of the tournament with an economy rate of 6.41.

The problem for DC was that these individual performances did not add up to a collective and consistent team effort, especially in the latter half of the tournament. They needed 4-5 players to come up with standout performances in every match at the business end of the competition. But that did not happen! There were only three decent performances in the final - by Dhawan, Iyer and Rabada. Prior to that it was only Ashwin, Stoinis and Axar Patel who contributed in the Qualifier 1.

IPL 2020 record: Played: 17; Won: 9; Lost: 8; Points: 16 (plus win in Qualifier 2); Standing: 2

High point: DC started the tournament with a bang winning 7 of their first 9 matches and looked a class apart with a fine all-round unit which was ticking all the boxes. They seemed favourites to top the group-stage. Thus, their initial run in IPL 2020 coupled with the fact that they made it to their first IPL final were DC's high points of the tournament.

Low point:DC lost 4 matches in a row in the second-half of the group-stages completely derailing their campaign. The side lost momentum and confidence and did not look the same unit which had a great run in the first half of the tournament. DC also lost 4 matches to MI in the season - two in the group stages, then the Qualifier 1 and finally the final. The biggest disappointment for DC was the manner in which they succumbed to MI the entire season - they were beaten comprehensively in all the 4 matches.

Captaincy verdict

Shreyas Iyer was impressive as Captain making some innovative and intelligent fielding and bowling changes throughout the tournament. The decision to open the batting with Marcus Stoinis paid good dividends in the Qualifier 2 match against SRH in Abu Dhabi. Iyer also made good use of Axar Patel in the middle overs choking the opposition batsmen for runs.

Most valuable player

Shikhar Dhawan was DC's standout performer and biggest match-winner of IPL 2020. He was their highest run-getter and the second-highest of the tournament and recorded two hundreds and 4 fifties in the competition. He made a sluggish start but unleashed his attacking and destructive best from half-way into the tournament and never looked back!

Major disappointment

Despite his half-century in the final, Rishabh Pant was below par in the entire tournament. He got many opportunities but failed to unleash his destructive prowess and make an impact. His strike rate of 113.95 is an indicator of his struggles in the tournament.

Season Verdict: It was a tale of two halves for DC in IPL 2020 - a brilliant first 9 matches but then a disappointing and below-par last 8 when it mattered the most. Great individual performances did not add up to a match-winning all-round effort in the latter half of the tournament.

Statistics

Most runs: Shikhar Dhawan (618)

Most wickets: Kagiso Rabada (30)

Highest individual score: Shikhar Dhawan (106*)

Best Bowling Figures: Kagiso Rabada (4-24 in 4 overs)