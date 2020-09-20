IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Set to Field Frontline Spinners in Playing XI Against Kings XI Punjab

With pitch being on the slower side Delhi Capitals in all likelihood will field their spinners in the playing eleven.

After some bad outings since 2013, Delhi's IPL franchise Delhi Capitals will look to repeat the performance of 2019 when they reached the last four of the Indian Premier League.

The pitch is likely to support bastmen as it has minimal grass covering. The game may be high scoring as the ground has short boundaries. As dew is expected to cover the ground in the second half of the game, bowlers will find it difficult to grip the ball.

The franchise team of the IPL was founded in 2008, initially named as the Delhi Daredevils. It was later renamed to Delhi Capitals in December 2019 The team’s home ground is Arun Jaitley Stadium

Two of the new recruits in the team includes Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane, two of the star players of team India. The team will be led by young skipper Shreyas Iyer, who was the captain for the last season as well. Also, injured Jason Roy is replaced by Australian fast bowler Daniel Sams. Former Australian skipper, Ricky Pointing will remain head coach for DC this year also.

With the pitch getting slow by the hour, Delhi Capitals are expected to field in some slow ball bowlers. Amit Mishra and Axar Patel can entangle the batters with their spin if Delhi batters can put up a good score batting first on this pitch.

Here is how their team looks like on paper:

Batsmen

Ajinkya Rahane

Prithvi Shaw

Shikhar Dhawan

Shreyas Iyer (caption)

Bowlers

Amit Mishra

Avesh Khan

Harshal Patel

Mohit Sharma

Ravichandran Ashwin

Tushar Deshpande

All Rounders

Axar Patel

Lalit Yadav

Wicket-Keeper

Rishabh Pant

Overseas Players