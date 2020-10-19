IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Sign Pravin Dubey as Replacement for Injured Amit Mishra

Delhi Capitals on Monday announced the signing of 27-year-old leg spinner Pravin Dubey as replacement for veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra for the remaining matches in the IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals on Monday announced the signing of 27-year-old leg spinner Pravin Dubey as replacement for veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra for the remaining matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The Karnataka-based Dubey has played 14 domestic T20 matches for his state and has 16 wickets to his name as well as a respectable economy rate of 6.87. Mishra was ruled out the tournament after sustaining an injury to the ring finger of his bowling arm during Delhi Capitals' match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on October 3. The 37-year-old has undergone surgery and is recovering at the moment. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

📣 ANNOUNCEMENT 📣 Following @MishiAmit's injury that ruled him out of the tournament, we've secured the services of leg-spinner Pravin Dubey as his replacement for the remainder of the #Dream11IPL season. Read more: https://t.co/NlvToC9FkX#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/Nwr4KLFn7H — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 19, 2020

Mishra, who has three hat-tricks in IPL, played three games this seaon, picking three wickets. "I never expected the injury would be this serious. I thought it would be for a match or two but have to accept it," Mishra, who has bagged 160 IPL wickets, the second highest in the league history, had told IANS. "The fact that I got injured while playing -- trying to catch the ball -- giving my 100 per cent is a bit satisfying. It is not an injury related to fitness which means I am doing fine," he added. (IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP)

In their previous game, Shikhar Dhawan smashed his first T20 century as they registered a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 game in Sharjah.

Dropped on 25 and 79, apart from surviving a half chance and a run-out opportunity, Dhawan made full use of the lives given to him to raise his best IPL knock as the Capitals overhauled a stiff 180-run target with one to spare.

On 99, Dhawan also got a caught-behind decision reversed, using DRS. Despite a well-set Dhawan at the crease, Sam Curran bowled an exceptional 19th over, giving away just four runs to keep CSK in hunt.

Capitals needed 17 runs off the final over and it looked Dhawan's effort could go in vain but Axar Patel played a blinder of a knock, hitting three sixes off Ravindra Jadeja to finish off the game in style.

The Capitals, sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points, will next face Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

(With agency inputs)