SRH vs DC IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Trolled Heavily as Sunrisers Hyderabad Inflict 88-run Loss

Even after 47 matches, no team in IPL 2020 has managed to seal a playoff berth. The table-topper -- Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals -- have lost their last with Delhi enduring a heavy 88-run loss at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at Dubai, making it their third successive loss in a row for the Shreyas Iyer-led team.

Delhi bowlers were taken part by SRH new opening pair of Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner as the duo shared a 107-run opening partnership, which they got within the first 10 overs, after being put to bat by DC captain Shreyas Iyer. SRH ended with 219/2 with Manish Pandey chipping in with 44 off 31 balls. In reply, DC were bundled out for 131 courtesy Rashid Khan's 3/7 in his four overs. But it was Wriddhiman Saha who was the talk of the town clobbering 87 off just 45 balls, playing only his second game of the season. Saha replaced Jonny Bairstow at the top of the order and repaid the faith shown in his by the management. Warner looked more sedate in comparison even though he matched Saha run-scoring rate, making 66 off 34 balls.

Social media was abuzz with Saha's incredible knock but was equal savage on Delhi Capital's performance, which has gone down in the last two weeks and the franchise seems to be losing good ground they made early in the campaign. They have had three opportunities to seal the playoff spot but have failed to capitalise so far.

Here's what social media saying about their performance

Delhi Capitals Trolled Heavily as SRH inflict Heavy 88-run Loss