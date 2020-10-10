- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriMatch Ended184/8(20.0) RR 9.2
DEL
RAJ138/10(20.0) RR 9.2
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuMatch Ended201/6(20.0) RR 10.05
HYD
PUN132/10(20.0) RR 10.05
Hyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Twitter Trolls Rajasthan Royals Post Win At Sharjah
From looking like on a mission to desperately searching for a direction, the Steve Smith-led RR squad have failed to flatter. The tables have turned for the Royals after remaining unbeaten for ten days. Post their rout handed over by Delhi Capitals, they are now touching the bottom of the barrel on the points table.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 10, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
After registering some emphatic victories with smashing performances, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have lost their fourth fixture in a row with their last outing. Both their wins were at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and they seemed all set for a smooth take off.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
From looking like on a mission to desperately searching for a direction, the Steve Smith-led RR squad have failed to flatter. The tables have turned for the Royals after remaining unbeaten for ten days. Post their rout handed over by Delhi Capitals, they are now touching the bottom of the barrel on the points table. They won the toss and elected to field first. However the Royals flattered to deceive even after restricting the Shreyas Iyer’s players to 184.
The Delhi side in the ongoing season were the only team unconquered with just one loss from Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Royals franchise had taken to Twitter, and written, “Good night to all fans whose team has a 100% record in #IPL2020 #HallaBol.” The tweet was shared with a self-belief of holding a 100% unbeaten record.
However little did they know that 10 days later they will cheaply lose to Delhi capitals in the same venue that brought them all the lauds.
Taking a jibe at the Royals post win, the Delhi Capitals tagged the 100% record tweet.
The current table-toppers roasted the Royals writing, “This aged weLLLL #RRvDC.”
This aged weLLLL 🙃#RRvDC https://t.co/bTk4BmYFZ7
— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 9, 2020
Here’s how Twitter reacted:
Dhoni after seeing Yashasvi Jaiswal innings today... pic.twitter.com/rPRAh1N8TE
— MD Sarfraz Khan (@mdsfz125) October 9, 2020
No one...
Shimron hetmyer tonight : pic.twitter.com/VtukgUzsEx
— Riya (@jhampakjhum) October 9, 2020
5 Wins in 6 matches
DC are unstoppable 💯
Delhi capitals surely deserves title this year..👍@DelhiCapitals@cricketaakash#RRvDC pic.twitter.com/JbvykonNL9
— Tauqeer Alam (@Tauqeeralam_17) October 9, 2020
One more failure by Dhawan
Rahane to pointing..#ipl2020#RRvDC pic.twitter.com/AFIEN6OOPS
— Manish (@patidr_manish) October 9, 2020
https://twitter.com/meme_ki_diwani/status/1314621938506104832
Shreyas Iyer and Co. will clash with the Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on October 11. Steve Smith piloted Rajasthan Royals will contest from the back of a defeat with Sunrisers Hyderabad looking for redemption at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
