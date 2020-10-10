IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Twitter Trolls Rajasthan Royals Post Win At Sharjah

From looking like on a mission to desperately searching for a direction, the Steve Smith-led RR squad have failed to flatter. The tables have turned for the Royals after remaining unbeaten for ten days. Post their rout handed over by Delhi Capitals, they are now touching the bottom of the barrel on the points table.

After registering some emphatic victories with smashing performances, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have lost their fourth fixture in a row with their last outing. Both their wins were at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and they seemed all set for a smooth take off.

From looking like on a mission to desperately searching for a direction, the Steve Smith-led RR squad have failed to flatter. The tables have turned for the Royals after remaining unbeaten for ten days. Post their rout handed over by Delhi Capitals, they are now touching the bottom of the barrel on the points table. They won the toss and elected to field first. However the Royals flattered to deceive even after restricting the Shreyas Iyer’s players to 184.

The Delhi side in the ongoing season were the only team unconquered with just one loss from Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Royals franchise had taken to Twitter, and written, “Good night to all fans whose team has a 100% record in #IPL2020 #HallaBol.” The tweet was shared with a self-belief of holding a 100% unbeaten record.

However little did they know that 10 days later they will cheaply lose to Delhi capitals in the same venue that brought them all the lauds.

Taking a jibe at the Royals post win, the Delhi Capitals tagged the 100% record tweet.

The current table-toppers roasted the Royals writing, “This aged weLLLL #RRvDC.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

#RRvDC Dhoni after seeing Yashasvi Jaiswal innings today... pic.twitter.com/rPRAh1N8TE — MD Sarfraz Khan (@mdsfz125) October 9, 2020

5 Wins in 6 matches DC are unstoppable 💯 Delhi capitals surely deserves title this year..👍@DelhiCapitals@cricketaakash#RRvDC pic.twitter.com/JbvykonNL9 — Tauqeer Alam (@Tauqeeralam_17) October 9, 2020

https://twitter.com/meme_ki_diwani/status/1314621938506104832

Shreyas Iyer and Co. will clash with the Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on October 11. Steve Smith piloted Rajasthan Royals will contest from the back of a defeat with Sunrisers Hyderabad looking for redemption at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.