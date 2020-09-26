IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides

Friday's IPL fixture saw Shreyas Iyer-led side, the Delhi Capitals, rise to the top spot in the points table as they won their second match in the league against Chennai Super Kings. The Delhi team defeated the MS Dhoni-led squad by 44 runs. CSK chose to bowl first after winning the toss.

The decision did not lead to fruition as CSK failed to restrict DC from setting a respectable target. Opener Prithvi Shaw scored 64 runs off 43 balls and his opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan gave the side a solid start. Dhawan was out at 35 but Rishabh Pant came in to give the support and remained not out till the end of the innings at 37 runs.

Coming in to defend the score, Dhoni's side never really flourished. The strike rate kept on mounting as CSK fumbled in front of Rabada, Nortje-led bowling attack. Kagiso Rabada was the most economical, having picked up 3 wickets for 26 runs in four overs. Faf du Plessis was in good form, having scored 43 off 35 but was dismissed by Rabada. Captain Dhoni, like the last match, stayed on the crease till the end, but could not win the game.

Highest run-scorer for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw was the highest run-scorer for his side. He made 64 runs off 43 balls and won the Player of the Match award. His innings was decorated with mostly boundaries and he scored his first six this season.

Highest wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings

Piyush Chawla was the highest wicket taker for CSK as he took 2 wickets in four overs. He conceded 33 runs. On the other hand, Sam Curran picked one wicket, giving away 27 runs in four overs. Josh Hazelwood also bowled four overs but did not pick up any wicket.

Highest run-scorer for Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis was the leading run-scorer for CSK. He made 43 off 35 balls. Currently, he is leading the orange cup leaderboard with a strike rate of 149.13 (https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/ipl-2020-orange-cap-holder-winner-most-runs-leading-highest-scorer-top-batsman-csk-mi-rcb-kkr-kxip-srh-rr-dc-indian-premier-league-sports-news/article32689722.ece).

Highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals

Kagiso Rabada was the absolute shining weapon for DC, as he picked up 3 wickets for 26 runs. Anrich Nortje was quite economical as he gave away only 21 runs in four overs and picked up two wickets. Axar Patel also picked up one wicket.