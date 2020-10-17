IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings – Key Battles

The Delhi Capitals will be taking on the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. Here are the key battles to keep an eye on during the clash.

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, 17th of October, in match number 34 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. With six wins from eight matches, Delhi are sitting comfortably in the top of the points table. Whereas, CSK, with three wins from eight matches occupy the sixth position.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

While a win for Chennai will bolster their chances of making into the top four, if Delhi win the contest it will keep stay in the race to finish top of the table.

We look at some key match-ups which could potentially define the outcome of this heavyweight encounter.

1.Kagiso Rabada vs Shane Watson

Shane Watson has had a mixed-bag IPL season so far. In eight matches, the Australian has scored 241 runs with a strike rate of 122.33. He played a crucial role in CSK's win in the last match and would like to take forward the momentum as he gears up to face one of the fiercest pace bowling attacks in the IPL.

He will be up against the leading wicket-taker of this year's IPL so far, Kagiso Rabada. In eight matches, the Proteas has picked up 18 wickets. His bowling average of 16.26 and strike rate of 12.24 are both the best in the history of the IPL! Not to forget his partnership with Anrich Nortje, who has picked up 10 wickets himself.

2.Sam Curran vs Shikhar Dhawan

It may not have been Shikhar Dhawan's best outing with the bat this season, but it is not his worst either. Apart from two innings, the southpaw has been in between runs, he has scored 254 runs in eight matches with a strike rate of 133.24. Also, in the last two matches, he scored back to back fifties too to provide his team with a good platform to build their innings.

Sam Curran on the other hand has been CSK's most efficient player. He is their leading wicket-taker in IPL 2020 with 9 wickets from 8 matches. He has also been one of their most restrictive bowlers with an economy rate of just 8.55.

3.Faf du Plessis vs Axar Patel

The potential battle between the third-highest run-scorer of this season's IPL against one of the most economical bowlers of IPL 2020 promises to be a fascinating one. Faf du Plessis has thus far scored 307 runs from 8 matches at a strike rate of 146.88. He will face DC’s master spinner Axar Patel! The left-arm orthodox bowler has a phenomenal economy rate of just 5.56 in the tournament and has been very difficult to get away in the middle overs. But du Plessis is also a very good player of spin so it is going to be a fantastic contest to watch.