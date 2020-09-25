IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings – Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

Dubai will host the clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on the 25th of September.

DC is confident after their thrilling Super Over win against Kings XI Punjab while CSK looks a tad depleted with injuries to Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo.

We look at 5 players who are likely to have the maximum impact in the match.

Also Read - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's Batting & Captaincy Fails to Impress Virender Sehwag

1. SHANE WATSON (CHENNAI SUPER KINGS)

Shane Watson is one of the premier all-rounders in IPL history with 3612 runs in 132 innings at a strike rate of 139.56. He has recorded 4 hundreds and 19 fifties. He has also accounted for 92 wickets in the IPL.

He had an outstanding 2018 with the bat aggregating 555 runs at a strike rate of 154.59 including a match-winning unbeaten 117 off just 57 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final in Mumbai.