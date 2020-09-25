- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuMatch Ended206/3(20.0) RR 10.3
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings – Top 5 Players to Watch Out For
We look at 5 players who are likely to have the maximum impact in the upcoming match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 25, 2020, 8:14 AM IST
Dubai will host the clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on the 25th of September.
DC is confident after their thrilling Super Over win against Kings XI Punjab while CSK looks a tad depleted with injuries to Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo.
We look at 5 players who are likely to have the maximum impact in the match.
Also Read - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's Batting & Captaincy Fails to Impress Virender Sehwag
1. SHANE WATSON (CHENNAI SUPER KINGS)
Shane Watson is one of the premier all-rounders in IPL history with 3612 runs in 132 innings at a strike rate of 139.56. He has recorded 4 hundreds and 19 fifties. He has also accounted for 92 wickets in the IPL.
He had an outstanding 2018 with the bat aggregating 555 runs at a strike rate of 154.59 including a match-winning unbeaten 117 off just 57 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final in Mumbai.
Sam Curran is a utility player who always gives more than 100% in every match he plays. He has already played two mini cameos from different batting positions in this year’s IPL while also being restrictive and amongst the wickets.
Shimron Hetmyer was the highest run-getter for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) scoring 267 runs in 11 matches.
Quite simply, amongst the most talented and fearsome fast bowlers in the world today, Kagiso Rabada has already picked 33 wickets in 19 IPL matches.His bowling average of 17.69 and strike rate of 13.1 are both the best in the history of the IPL!
5. RISHABH PANT (DELHI CAPITALS)
Rishabh Pant has scored 1767 runs in 55 matches in the IPL but more significant is the rate at which he has scored – his strike rate of 161.22 is the third-highest in the history of the IPL only after Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.
He was in devastating form in the 2018 IPL aggregating 684 runs in 14 matches at a stunning strike rate of 173.6! It was the second-highest aggregate of the season.
