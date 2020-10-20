IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Preview - Kings XI Look to Continue Fightback

The first match between the two sides in IPL 2020 in Dubai ended in a thrilling tie with Delhi Capitals holding their nerve to win the encounter in the Super Over.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 20th of October. DC, with 7 wins from 9 matches are at the top of the points table. KXIP are in the lower half with 6 losses from as many matches.

The first match between the two sides in IPL 2020 in Dubai ended in a thrilling tie with Delhi Capitals holding their nerve to win the encounter in the Super Over. Marcus Stoinis was the Player of the Match for his all-round show. He scored a 21-ball 53 and then picked the wickets of Mayank Agarwal and Chris Jordan in the last over of the match forcing the clash to go into a Super Over.

Delhi Capitals

DC have looked a class apart in IPL 2020. They have all the boxes ticked - the top-order is scoring runs, the middle-order is chipping in when needed, the fast bowlers are picking wickets and the spinners are restrictive. Not a surprise then that with such a balance they have gone on to win 7 of the 9 matches so far in the tournament. Shikhar Dhawan has transformed himself from an accumulator to an aggressor and has been outstanding in the last three matches. Shreyas Iyer has also scored in excess of 300 runs, Prithvi Shaw has provided the blazing starts while Stoinis and Axar Patel have been excellent as finishers. The only concern, if one may call it that, is the form of Rishabh Pant, who has not been at his destructive best in the competition. He has a strike rate of just 133.33 which is well below his career IPL strike rate.

Kagiso Rabada is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 19 wickets from 9 matches at an economy rate of 7.68 - he, as usual, has been brilliant for DC. Anrich Nortje has bowled with great pace and also taken 12 wickets in the tournament while Axar Patel, with an economy of 5.59, has been phenomenally restrictive.

Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI have won their last couple of matches and like DC, will carry some momentum into this encounter. KL Rahul has been in scintillating form - he has been the Player of the Match in the last couple of matches and is the leading run-getter of IPL 2020 with a whopping 525 runs from 9 matches. The biggest concern for KXIP will be the terrible form of the Australian batting maverick, Glenn Maxwell - he has just aggregated 58 runs in 8 innings at a strike rate of 92.06.

Mohammed Shami has been the pick of the KXIP bowlers. The Indian speedster has picked 14 wickets in 9 matches and was phenomenal in the Super Over against Mumbai Indians.​ Ravi Bishnoi has also been very impressive with 9 wickets and an economy of just under 8.

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 38

WHEN: October 20, 7:30PM IST

WHERE: Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

Predicted XI

Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel

Kings XI Punjab - Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Jordan, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, M Ashwin