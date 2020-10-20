IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab - Rahul vs Rabada, Gayle vs Axar and Other Key Battles

The Kings XI Punjab and the Delhi Capitals will clash in the match number 30 of IPL 2020 on October 20. The match will be played in Dubai, here are the key battles to keep an eye on during the KXIP vs DC match.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 20th of October. DC, with 7 wins from 9 matches are at the top of the points table. KXIP are in the lower half with 6 losses from as many matches. We look at some key match-ups which could define the outcome of the match.

1. KL Rahul (KXIP) vs Kagiso Rabada (DC)

This will be battle Royale between the highest run-getter of IPL 2020 and the leading wicket-taker of the tournament! KL Rahul has been in a different zone and has amassed 525 runs in 9 innings including one hundred and 5 fifties in the competition. He has been the Player of the Match in the last couple of matches for Kings XI. He will look to make use of the restrictions in the power-play. But it will not be easy against the South African speedster.

Kagiso Rabada is the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2020 with 19 wickets from 9 matches. He has been outstanding for the Capitals providing crucial breakthroughs with the new ball.

2. Chris Gayle (KXIP) vs Axar Patel (DC)

Axar Patel has been DC’s unsung hero in IPL 2020 with an economy rate of just 5.59, the left-arm orthodox bowler is amongst the most restrictive bowlers of the tournament. He has choked the opposition batsmen and created pressure from one end which has forced the batsmen to take unwarranted risks from the other. But will he be able to keep the Universe Boss quiet? Chris Gayle is itching to make a big contribution in this year's IPL. He will not show any respect to Axar and will definitely attack the spinner. Who will win this battle?

3. Shikhar Dhawan (DC) vs Mohammed Shami (KXIP)

This will be an intriguing contest between two Indian veterans! Mohammed Shami was outstanding in the Super Over against Mumbai Indians and has been KXIP's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2020 with 14 wickets in 9 matches. He has the ability to pick wickets and bowl Yorkers at will. How will he deal with the in-form Dhawan?

The southpaw has completely transformed himself from accumulator to aggressor and has aggregated 227 runs in the last three matches at a strike rate of 158.74. Shikhar Dhawan is now the highest run-getter for DC this season with an aggregate of 359 runs in 9 matches at a strike rate of 143.02.