IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Schedule and Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch DC vs KXIP Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP, Match 2 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check DC vs KXIP match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online. The second game of the 2020 IPL season will feature Delhi Capitals battling it out against Kings XI Punjab. The second match of the tournament IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will take place on Sunday, September 20, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides will give it their all to make a promising first-match impression.

Shreyas Iyer has been given the captaincy role for the Delhi Capitals side this year. On the other hand, Punjab will also play with a new captain, KL Rahul, in IPL 2020.

DC vs KXIP will take place after the grand opening match between last time finalists, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Although there is no home benefit this year, the empty stadiums might actually help players concentrate solely on cricket.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) start?

The match will be played on September 20.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) be played?

The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) match?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra.

Kings XI Punjab probable XI: KL Rahul (C/ wk), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Jagadeesha Suchith, Chris Jordan