IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch CSK vs SRH Live Streaming Online

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking on the Delhi Capitals in match number 16 of the IPL 2020 in Sharjah on October 2. Here bringing to you is the Dream11 fantasy team and the match details.

The Kolkata Knight Riders riding high on successive victories will take on the Delhi Capitals in match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2020. While Delhi Capitals are still leading on the points table, their 15-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad is a cause for concern. The two teams are placed next to each other in the points table with a win-loss record of 3 -1 each. The Kolkata squad will look to extend their winning streak and seem to be in good form.

The two teams will be playing for the first time in this year’s edition of the IPL. The match will be played on Saturday, October 3, at 3:30 pm IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

DC vs KKR IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

DC vs KKR IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Live Score / Scorecard

DC vs KKR IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Match Details

October 3 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

IPL 2020 DC vs KKR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2020 DC vs KKR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders captain: Shreyas Iyer

IPL 2020 DC vs KKR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain: Rishabh Pant

IPL 2020 DC vs KKR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

IPL 2020 DC vs KKR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan

IPL 2020 DC vs KKR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounders: Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

IPL 2020 DC vs KKR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers: Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi

DC vs KKR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane

DC vs KKR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti