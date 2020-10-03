IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - The Key Battles to Watch Out For

Here are the key battles that will decide the outcome of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah on Saturday (October 3).

It is a battle between the sides currently in second and third in the IPL table when Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Saturday, October 3.

Both teams have played three matches, won two and lost one. DC are ahead of KKR in the table only due to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR). Both teams would look to solidify their place in the top 4 spots with a win.

However, both teams are packed with quality operators and as such, the result of the match will come down to a number of mini-battles during the match. Here are the key battles that will decide the outcome of the match:

Shubman Gill (KKR) vs Kagiso Rabada (DC)

Shubman Gill has been in fine form during the initial stages of the IPL 2020 thus far, even though his opening partner Sunil Narine has failed to fire thus far. The youngster has shown maturity beyond his years and has looked to bat through the innings whenever he can.

However, in South African Kagiso Rabada, DC have one of the best all-round bowlers in world cricket today and seeing him off in the early stages - or later in the match, depending on how long Gill lasts - will be key to KKR's chances of emerging victorious.

Shreyas Iyer (DC) vs Andre Russell (KKR)

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer remains a key cog of the side's middle-order, much like he has been for the Indian cricket team in recent times. However, his record against KKR all-rounder Andre Russell is a poor one: the Jamaican has dismissed him four times in the IPL.

Russell's recent form with the bat hasn't inspired a lot of confidence but his ability to get wickets and restrict the flow of runs with the ball is underrated and he will be hoping to scalp the DC captain once again.

Eoin Morgan (KKR) vs Anrich Nortje (DC)

Eoin Morgan's presence in KKR's middle-order gives it stability but the England white-ball skipper is an underrated hitter of the ball and can unleash a wide array of shots once he is settled in.

The man tasked to unnerve one of the coolest operators in world cricket right now would be South African Anrich Nortje, who is a canny operator in T20 cricket and could potentially match wits with the Irish-born southpaw.