IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians – Head To Head Record

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the afternoon of the 31st of October. MI, with 8 wins from 12 matches, has already qualified for the playoffs. DC has lost three matches in a row and need to win one of their remaining two matches to make it to the playoffs.

We look at the Head to Head record between the two teams.

Overall Head-to-Head: (25 matches- MI 13|DD 12)

MI and DD have been involved in a fierce rivalry with the former holding a slight edge with a 13-12 head to head record.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

The Capitals have a slightly better head to head record in the recent past having beaten MI three times in the last 5 matches. However, MI has won the last couple of meetings between the two sides.

Last 5 matches

MI won by 5 wickets

MI won by 40 runs

DC won by 37 runs

DC won by 11 runs

DC won by 7 wickets

Last encounter:

Quinton de Kock (53 off 36 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (53 off 32 balls) were the stars in MI's successful 162-run chase against the Capitals in Abu Dhabi in the first match between the two teams in IPL 2020. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the MI bowlers picking the crucial wickets of Rahane and Iyer and also conceding just 26 runs in his 4 overs.

Last encounter in 2019:

A solid performance with the bat with Hardik Pandya’s 32 off 15 deliveries the highlight of the innings, took MI to a competitive 168 for 5 against DC in Delhi in 2019. Dhawan and Shaw gave DC a good start but excellent bowling from Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah, who picked three and two wickets each, restricted them to 128 for 9, handing MI a 40-run victory.

Meeting in the UAE in 2014:

Delhi Daredevils beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets in 2014 in Sharjah. Kieron Pollard top-scored for MI with 33. The DD bowlers restricted MI to 125 for 6. Murali Vijay top-scored in the match with a solid 40 as DD overcame the target in the 19th over with 6 wickets in hand.

Leading run-getters:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (565)

Delhi Capitals: Virender Sehwag (375)

Highest Score in an innings:

Mumbai Indians: Krunal Pandya (86)

Delhi Capitals: Virender Sehwag (95*)

Most Wickets:

Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga (22)

Delhi Capitals: Amit Mishra (15)

Best Bowling Figures:

Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga (5/13)

Delhi Capitals: Yo Mahesh (4/36)

Highest Innings Total:

Mumbai Indians: 218/7

Delhi Capitals: 213/6