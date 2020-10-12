- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Highest Run Scorers And Leading Wicket-Takers From Both Sides
The 27th match of the IPL couldn’t get any better for the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI) as they continued winning spree by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC)
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 12, 2020, 11:44 AM IST
The 27th match of the IPL couldn’t get any better for the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI) as they continued winning spree by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
Electing to bat first DC lost the wicket of Prithvi Shaw in the first over as Trent Boult struck. Ajinkya Rahane made his IPL debut for the Capitals, he joined Dhawan in the middle to add 30 runs before MI’s Krunal Pandya got him out for 15 in the fifth over. While the rest of the DC batsmen failed to impress with the bat, opener Shikhar Dhawan ‘s unbeaten 69 runs off 52 balls and skipper Shreyas Iyer’s 42 off 33 deliveries helped their side to post a decent total of 162/4 on the board.
Mumbai in response started on a slow note as DC bowlers didn’t give any easy runs in the first three overs. MI lost their skipper Rohit Sharma very early in the chase at five. Brilliant half-century knocks by Quinton de Kock and Suryakant Yadav helped MI to stay in the contest. Ishan Kishan added 28 runs before getting out to a fine catch by Axar Patel. Hardik Pandya was sent back to the dugout with a duck, with 18 runs needed in three overs Pollard and Krunal Pandya finished the chase with two balls to spare.
Highest run-scorer for Delhi Capitals
Shikhar Dhawan’s was the leading run-scorer for DC. He scored an unbeaten 69 off 52 balls at a strike rate of 132.69. Dhawan's innings comprised six boundaries and a six.
Highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals
South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada was the highest wicket-taker for DC, picking two wickets.
Highest run scorer for Mumbai Indians
Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav with impressive 50+ scores were the highest run scorers for MI. However, de Kock was adjudged as the man of the match, the South African smashed four boundaries and three sixes in his 53-run knock.
Highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians
Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped two wickets for MI. New Zealander Trent Boult chipped in with one wicket.
