IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians – Key Battles

: Dubai International Stadium will witness the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on November 5. The IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 between the top two teams of the league stage will commence at 7.30pm IST.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 5th of November. MI start favourites having beaten DC in both the group-stage matches.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

We look at some of the key match-ups which could define the outcome of the match.

1. Kagiso Rabada (DC) vs Quinton de Kock (MI)

This will be an interesting battle between two fellow South Africans who would have faced each other several times in the nets and at the domestic level. Rabada is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament while De Kock is MI's highest run-scorer in IPL 2020. The southpaw had given a Player of the Match performance - 53 off 36 balls - against the Capitals in Abu Dhabi but was circumspect against the pacer in the powerplay scoring just 6 runs off 6 deliveries. Will De Kock look to unsettle DC's best bowler of the tournament to gain early advantage?

2. Shikhar Dhawan (DC) vs Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Again, this is a mouth-watering clash which has the potential to dictate the course of the match. Dhawan scored an unbeaten 69 against MI in Abu Dhabi but was dismissed for a duck in Dubai. Dhawan did not take any risk against Bumrah in their first encounter and managed to score just 13 runs off 15 deliveries against the speedster. He hit Bumrah for just one boundary - in the last over of the innings. Will Dhawan show more initiative against MI's best bowler to peg them on the backfoot? Bumrah will look to take the ball away from Dhawan from over the wicket and may cause a problem or two with the one that just holds its line and goes straight through.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

3. Axar Patel (DC) vs Kieron Pollard (MI)

No ground in the world is big enough when Kieron Pollard is on song and in the mood! The MI batsman could be the trump card in Dubai and has the ability to change the course of a match in a matter of deliveries. He will definitely look to target Axar Patel in the middle overs. Pollard has a great record in the big matches and would be raring to go. Axar is a T20 veteran now and will mix it up against Pollard. He may fire it in into his pads or bowl slightly slower in order to tempt the West Indian to go for the big hit hoping he plays a false shot in the process.