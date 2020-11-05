IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians – Top 5 Players

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 5th of November. MI start favourites having beaten DC in both the group-stage matches.

We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.

1. Kagiso Rabada (DC)

Kagiso Rabada is the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2020 with 25 wickets in 14 matches at a strike rate of 13.1. He has been excellent with the new ball and at the death. The South African seamer has bowled with pace and accuracy and returned with his best figures of the tournament in Dubai - 4-24 in 4 overs against RCB.

2. Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

Dhawan was back amongst the runs with a fifty in the victory against RCB. He completely transformed his fortunes and of his team after he turned aggressor from accumulator mid-way into the tournament. The left-hander is the third-highest run-getter of IPL 2020 with 525 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 145.02. The Indian star has been DC's best batsman of the tournament.

3. Axar Patel (DC)

Axar Patel has been DC's best spinner in IPL 2020 - that is some achievement when R Ashwin is also a part of the XI! He has been their master-controller in the middle overs. Axar has been brilliantly restrictive and has an economy rate of just 6.27 in the tournament.

4. Kieron Pollard (MI)

Pollard has been the most destructive batsman of IPL 2020 - his strike rate of 193.28 is the highest in the tournament. He has already given a glimpse of his hitting prowess in the tournament. Pollard scored an unbeaten 34 off just 12 deliveries against Kings XI in Dubai. Prior to that he recorded 47 off just 20 deliveries - again against Kings XI in Abu Dhabi and an unbeaten 60 off 24 balls against RCB in Dubai. He might well be promoted to number 4 in order to unsettle the DC bowling attack in the middle overs and to target their two spinners - Axar Patel and R Ashwin.

5. Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

After a slow start, Jasprit Bumrah has showcased why he is amongst the best fast bowlers in contemporary international cricket! The Indian speedster has been brilliant in the second half of the tournament. Overall, he is now the second-highest wicket-taker with 23 wickets from 13 matches at a phenomenal economy rate of 6.96.