IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals – Head to Head Record

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 14th of October.

A win for DC put them at the top of the points table while RR would look to build on the victory against the Sunrisers.

DC had beaten RR by 46 runs in their first match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah. Shimron Hetmyer was the star for DC with the bat – his 24-ball 45 propelled his team to a match-winning total of 184 for 8. R Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers getting rid of Jos Buttler and Mahipal Lomror only conceding 22 runs in his 4 overs.

We look at the Overall Head to Head record between the two teams.

Head-to-head: (21 matches- DC 10 | RR 11)

DC and RR have met each other 21 times in an IPL encounter – RR hold a slight edge with an 11-10 head to head record.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 Matches – DC 4 | RR 1)

DC has dominated the recent rivalry. They beat RR by 46 runs in their first match in IPL 2020 in Sharjah. DC also had the better of RR in the last two editions. They beat RR in both the matches in 2019 while the honours were shared in 2018.

Last 5 matches:

DC won by 46 runs

DC won by 5 wickets

DC won by 6 wickets

DC won by 4 runs

RR won by 10 runs

THE 2019 Encounters:

Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra starred with the ball as DC beat RR by 5 wickets in Delhi in 2019– the last time these two sides met in an IPL encounter. The Indian speedster got rid of the top order while the leg spinner bamboozled the middle order – both accounted for three wickets each as RR were restricted to 115 for 9. Rishabh Pant hammered a quickfire 53 off 38 deliveries to take DC through by 5 wickets with almost 4 overs to spare.

The two teams had met in Jaipur on the 22nd of April. Ajinkya Rahane smashed an unbeaten 105 off just 63 deliveries – the highest score by any RR batsman against any team in any edition of the IPL. RR posted 191 for 6 but a great start by Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan and an unbeaten 78 off just 36 deliveries by Pant saw DC home by six wickets with 4 deliveries remaining.

Run-Getters:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan (490) & Rishabh Pant (225)

Highest Score in an innings:

Delhi Capitals: AB de Villiers (79*)

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (105*)

Wicket-Takers

Rajasthan Royals: Jaydev Unadkat (14)

Best Bowling Figures:

Delhi Capitals: Pawan Negi (4-18 in 4 overs)

Highest Innings Total:

Delhi Capitals: 196-6

Rajasthan Royals: 201-6