IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides

Delhi Capitals outperformed Rajasthan Royals in the 30th match of IPL 2020 by 13 runs.

This was the second time that the two teams faced each other in IPL 2020. In their previous game of this season, Delhi got the better of Rajasthan by 46 runs.

Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Delhi Capitals, won the toss and opted to bat first. Rajasthan’s Jofra Archer delivered two early blows to Delhi by sending Prithvi Shaw to the pavilion on duck and then Ajinkya Rahane on the score of two.

Shikhar Dhawan, who came to open with Shaw, stitched a partnership with Iyer. Both the players scored half-centuries, helping their side reach a decent total. Dhawan made 57 off 33 balls, while Iyer scored 53 off 43 deliveries. Delhi’s innings ended on 161 at the loss of seven wickets.

When Rajasthan came to chase the target, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes gave their team a good start. Buttler was hitting hard, but he became the victim of Anrich Nortje at the score of 22.

Stokes from one end was scoring runs and he formed small partnership with Sanju Samson. Stokes got out after making 41 in 35 deliveries, while Samson was bowled by Axar Patel on 25. Robin Uthappa in yesterday’s game tried to put a fight and power his side to victory, but he also got out on 32. Rajasthan’s innings ended on 148, falling short of Delhi’s total by 13 runs.

Highest run scorer for Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan was the leading run-scorer for Delhi Capitals. He smashed 57 in 33 deliveries at a strike rate of 172.73. He hit six boundaries and two sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals

Tushar Deshpande and Anrich Nortje picked two wickets each. Deshpande conceded 37 runs in four overs with an economy 9.25, while Nortje gave 33 runs in four overs with an economy of 8.25.

Highest run scorer for Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes hit 41 off 35 balls at a strike rate of 117.14. He smashed six fours in his innings.

Highest wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals

Jofra Archer clinched three wickets, conceding 19 runs in four overs. His economy was 4.75.