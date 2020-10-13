CRICKETNEXT

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals – Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 14th of October.

A win for DC put them at the top of the points table while RR would look to build on the victory against the Sunrisers.

We look at 5 players who can potentially have the maximum impact in the match.

1. Kagiso Rabada (DC)

Quite simply, amongst the most talented and fearsome fast bowlers in the world today, Kagiso Rabada has already picked 48 wickets in 25 IPL matches. His bowling average of 16.02 and strike rate of 12 are both the best in the history of the IPL! The South African is the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2020 with 17 wickets from 7 matches.

2. Prithvi Shaw (DC)

Prithvi Shaw has already produced three significant performances with the bat in IPL 2020 – all resulting in a win for the Capitals. He has provided the impetus at the start and has aggregated 202 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of 150.74.

3. Axar Patel (DC)

Axar Patel has been DC’s unsung hero in IPL 2020 – with an economy rate of just 5.05, the left-arm orthodox bowler is amongst the most restrictive bowlers of the tournament. He has choked the opposition batsmen in the middle overs and created pressure from one end which has forced the batsmen to take unwarranted risks from the other.

4. Sanju Samson (RR)

Sanju Samson gave two Player of the Match performances in this IPL in RR’s victories at Sharjah but has failed thereafter. He will be desperate to get back to form as we approach the business end of the tournament. Samson is widely regarded as one of the most talented batsmen in the Indian circuit.

5. Rahul Tewatia (RR)

Rahul Tewatia – RR’s hero with the bat in their victory against SRH, has played the role of the finisher for his franchise. He has scored 189 runs in 7 innings at a very impressive strike rate of 152.41. Tewatia has also picked 5 wickets at just under 8 an over in the tournament.

