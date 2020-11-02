IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 Numbers That Define the Rivalry

Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 2nd of November.

Both the teams are tied at 14 points each with 7 wins from 13 matches. In a winner-takes-all contest, the victorious team qualifies for the playoffs and is also guaranteed a top two finish. The losing team's fate will hang in the balance and depend upon the result of the match between the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad tomorrow.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

We look at 10 numbers which have defined the rivalry between DC and RCB over the years.

60.87%: RCB's Winning Percentage Against DC

RCB has beaten DC 14 times (and lost on 9 occasions) in the 24 matches (1 no result) they have played against them. Their win percentage of 60.87% is the highest for RCB against any IPL franchise (min.8 matches).

152: The Team Totals in the Only Tied Match between RCB and DC

Replying to Delhi Daredevils' (now Delhi Capitals) 152 for 5, Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore's charge with a 50-ball 65 and was dismissed with the team score at 138 in the 19th over. 12 were needed off the final over to be bowled by Irfan Pathan. Ravi Rampaul pasted the first delivery of the 20th over extra cover for a six. 1, 1 and 2 reduced the equation to 2 off the final two deliveries. Rampaul did not connect the penultimate ball which meant two were needed off the final ball of the match. In a bizarre but exciting end, the West Indian again did not make any contact with the ball - the final delivery of the match but still managed to somehow get a bye. The match was tied. RCB went on to win the one-over eliminator.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

128*: The Highest Score by any Batsman against Delhi Capitals

Chris Gayle (RCB) hammered an unbeaten 128 off just 62 deliveries - in a knock that included 13 sixes - against the Capitals in Delhi in IPL 2012. It is the highest score by any batsman against the Capitals in the IPL.

868: The Highest Aggregate by any Batsman against Delhi Capitals

Virat Kohli has scored 868 runs in just 21 innings at a strike rate of 137.12 against the Capitals. He has been remarkably consistent scoring 8 fifties against them. His standout performances include 99 off just 58 deliveries in Delhi in 2013, 79 off 48 deliveries in Bengaluru in 2016, unbeaten 73 off 53 deliveries in Delhi in 2012 and 70 off 40 deliveries in Delhi in 2018. The standout feature about all these innings is the rate at which Kohli has scored his runs.

163.8: The Highest Strike Rate in DC vs RCB Encounters (min. 10 matches)

AB de Villiers has scored 439 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 163.8 against the Capitals.

4-21 and 4-24: Rabada's Two 4 wicket hauls against RCB

Kagiso Rabada has picked two 4-wicket hauls in three matches against RCB. He is the only bowler to have picked two 4-wicket hauls in DC-RCB clashes.

Also Read: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers Are Not Delivering Runs, Laments Aakash Chopra

247.36: Highest Strike Rate in an RCB-DC Encounter

Virender Sehwag hammered 47 off just 19 deliveries against RCB in Bengaluru in 2008. It remains the highest strike rate (min. 40 runs) in an RCB-DC encounter in the IPL.

The highest strike rate innings for RCB against DC was recorded by Yuvraj Singh who smashed an unbeaten 68 off just 29 deliveries in Bengaluru in 2014.

204*: The Highest Partnership against the Capitals in the IPL

Chris Gayle - 127 (55 balls) and Virat Kohli - (73 off 53 balls) put together an unbeaten 204 run stand for RCB and powered the team to 215 for 1 in Delhi in 2012. It remains the highest partnership against the Capitals by any pair of any team in the IPL.

15: The Maximum Matches as Captain in DC-RCB Encounters

Virat Kohli has led RCB on 15 occasions against DC. The team has won 10 and lost 4 matches under his leadership.

3: The Best Economy Rate in an RCB-DC Encounter

Varun Aaron bowled 3 overs conceding just 9 runs against the Daredevils (now DC) in Sharjah in 2014.