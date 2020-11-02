Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash in a winner-takes-all encounter in Abu Dhabi. The victorious team will qualify through to the playoffs while the losing team will depend on the results of other teams and Net Run Rate to qualify.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi, DC vs RCB Match Preview - A Playoff Berth At Stake| The stage is set in Abu Dhabi. It is a huge game. Almost a knockout. A playoff berth is at stake and the winner takes it all. RCB and DC have both played 13 matches, won 7 and lost 6 and are separated by the thinnest of margins in Net Run Rate. They have had similar journeys in the IPL 2020 too winning more than two-thirds of their first 10 matches and then witnessing a dramatic change in fortunes losing their last 4 (DC) and 3 (RCB) matches respectively.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The batting is the main problem for both the teams. Shikhar Dhawan - DC's batsman of the tournament - has suddenly seen a dip in form and registered scores of 6, 0 and 0 in his last three innings. Rishabh Pant is struggling to find his destructive prowess and has a strike rate of only 87.5 in the last four matches. Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer have not aggregated a total of 70 runs in the last 8 innings (combined).

RCB's old headache of over dependency on AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli has come to haunt them again in the tournament. The pair have not been amongst the runs in the last couple of matches resulting in losses for their franchise.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

There are issues in the bowling departments too. While Kagiso Rabada - the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament - has gone wicketless in the last couple of matches and also been thrashed around the park, Axar Patel has been held back courtesy a number of left-handers in the opposition team.

The faster bowlers of RCB, who had done a commendable job for the team till the first 10 matches, have also been taken for aplenty in the last three encounters - Chris Morris had been a great addition mid-way for the RCB - he was picking wickets and was very restrictive. But he has gone at a rate of 9.81, 9 and 9.5 in the last three matches. Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn and Navdeep Saini have also taken a beating.

WHAT: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 55, IPL 2020

WHEN: 2nd November, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Abu Dhabi, UAE

TELECAST: Star Sports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

Also Read: Ruturaj Gaikwad is Like a Young Virat Kohli - Faf du Plessis

Delhi Capitals Team News

Axar Patel will in all probability replace Praveen Dubey while Tushar Deshpande might come in for Harshal Patel.

Possible Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team News

RCB may go in with an unchanged XI which means there would be no place for Aaron Finch.

Possible Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Head-to- Head Record – Last 5 Matches

​DC has the edge in the last 5 matches having beaten RCB on three occasions. They beat RCB in both the encounters in 2019 and in their first match against them in IPL 2020 in Dubai.

Also Read: Kings XI Punjab's Campaign Ends With 9-Wicket Loss to Chennai Super Kings

Last 5 matches:

DC won by 59 runs

DC won by 16 runs

DC won by 4 wickets

RCB won by 5 wickets

RCB won by 6 wickets

To watch out for

AB de Villiers has had a quiet last couple of matches and is a big-match player. Expect him to come up with an AB special on Monday!

Quotes

Delhi Capitals: We'll have to think about changes to the line-up and be fearless in our approach - DC skipper, Shreyas Iyer after a crushing loss against the Mumbai Indians in Dubai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: We weren't brave enough with the bat throughout the innings and credit to them - they used the pitch well and the change of pace - RCB skipper, Virat Kohli after the loss to the Sunrisers in Sharjah.