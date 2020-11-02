IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Head to Head Record

Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the penultimate clash of the tourney. Before you make your judgements, do take a look at who dominates the numbers game.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 2nd of November. Both the teams are tied at 14 points each with 7 wins from 13 matches. The winner will secure a place in the playoffs while the loser will depend on the result of the SRH-MI match tomorrow to qualify.

Overall Head-to-Head: (24 matches- DC 9 | RCB 14)

RCB has dominated the rivalry with DC having won 14 of their 24 encounters. One of their matches – in 2015 in Bengaluru - was abandoned due to rain.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)​

It is DC which has the advantage in the recent head to head though, having beaten RCB in three of the last 5 matches. In fact, DC has won the last three encounters between the two teams.

Last 5 matches:

DC won by 59 runs

DC won by 16 runs

DC won by 4 wickets

RCB won by 5 wickets

RCB won by 6 wickets

Last encounter:

Prithvi's Shaw 42 off just 23 deliveries coupled with Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten 53 off 26 were the highlights of DC's batting performance as they put together a stiff 196 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs in Dubai. RCB were never in the chase and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Axar Patel was the Player of the Match - he picked the wickets of Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali while also being brilliantly restrictive conceding just 18 runs in his 4 overs. DC won by 59 runs.

Last encounter in 2019:

Quick fifties from Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer helped DC post 187 for 5 against RCB in Delhi in 2019. A solid all-round bowling effort then restricted RCB to 171 for 7 giving Capitals a 16-run victory.

Meeting in the UAE in 2014:

The two teams met in Sharjah in 2014. Varun Aaron and Yuzvendra Chahal restricted the Daredevils to 145 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs. A solid 49 from Virat Kohli and a quick fifty from Yuvraj Singh helped RCB to an 8 wicket win with over three overs to spare.

The run-getters:

Virat Kohli has a stupendous record against the Capitals. He is the leading run-scorer against them in the IPL with a whopping 868 runs in 21 innings at an average of 62 and strike rate of 137.12. Kohli has registered 8 fifties against the Capitals. AB de Villiers has also aggregated 439 runs in just 12 innings at a strike rate of 163.8 against the Capitals.

Shikhar Dhawan has a total of 512 runs in 19 innings against RCB but these numbers also include his statistics for other franchises.

Highest Score in an innings:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle (128*)

Delhi Capitals: Quinton de Kock (108)

Most Wickets:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuzvendra Chahal (14)

Delhi Capitals: Kagiso Rabada (10)

Best Bowling Figures:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Jaydev Unadkat (5/25)

Delhi Capitals: Kagiso Rabada (4/21)

Highest Innings Total:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 215/1

Delhi Capitals: 196/4